Editor's Note: The Joy of Geeking Out

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Former Editor in Chief
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Amy C. CosperBefore we go any further than this page, I must confess something. The word dongle cracks me up. Not a big deal in the scheme of things, I suppose, but since this month's cover story is about mobile commerce, dongles figure prominently in these pages. Each and every time I read through the issue, I laugh like a Beavis and Butt-Head-schooled imbecile. Sometimes at the end of the day I find myself randomly calling people "dongle berries," which, while childish, feels satisfying. So there you have it. Confession made. Let's move on.

In case you're wondering, a dongle (stop it) refers to the plug-in technology that turns a smartphone into a point-of-sale device. It's the magic behind services offered by Square, Pay Anywhere and App-Ninjas--three of the companies grabbing market share from this quickly evolving market (profiled in Jennifer Wang's story). To get a sense of the size and growth trajectory of this nascent market, consider that in 2011 mobile commerce sales hit $5.3 billion, up 83 percent from the previous year. Any time growth is up 83 percent, attention is absolutely required.

Related: Three Steps to Getting Started in Mobile Commerce

This rapid adoption rate of dongle-based technology underscores the importance of streamlined processes and highlights the fact that small businesses constantly seek to improve customer engagement. The sleek transparency and freedom these services bring to the business world (and the customer base) allows mobility, efficiency and immediacy. Oh, and add to that--those high (and sometimes hidden) transaction fees associated with traditional credit card processing are much more transparent and comprehensible with dongle services.

It's important to note that while the technology is dramatically changing the way businesses interact on a transactional level, it is also changing the way businesses interact on a personal and customer-service level. It's really a matter of reimagining the process, which is the secret sauce to innovation in business.

In much the same way that mobile phones liberated CEOs, presidents and business owners from the confines of the office, mobile commerce (or, "m-commerce," if you're feeling frisky) is liberating businesses from the fixed traditional point of sale. It really all boils down to the art of the dongle: the transaction, without which the business world would cease.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have some dongle-berry insults to hurl at passers-by.

Amy C. Cosper
Amy C. Cosper,
Editor in chief
Follow me on Twitter, @EntMagazineAmy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business