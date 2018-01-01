Amy Cosper

Amy Cosper

Editor in Chief/VP
Amy Cosper is vice president of Entrepreneur Media Inc., and editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine.

More From Amy Cosper

Why We Balance Passion With Reason
Editor's Note

Why We Balance Passion With Reason

Passion slams the gas; reason steers us safely. It's important to strike a balance.
3 min read
To Make Your Mark, First Find Your Place
Startup Cities

To Make Your Mark, First Find Your Place

Where is your ground? That's sometimes the most essential question.
3 min read
You'll Never Regret This Business Investment
Editor's Note

You'll Never Regret This Business Investment

Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief recalls the time she fell in love with a work of art and what it taught her.
3 min read
How Real Brilliance Is Measured
Editor's Note

How Real Brilliance Is Measured

Rather than looking at typical benchmarks, we focus on the ideas, almost all fueled by passion and implemented by strong leaders.
3 min read
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Editor's Note

Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation

Good (almost) always follows bad.
3 min read
Feel the Fear -- and Then Move Past It
Editor's Note

Feel the Fear -- and Then Move Past It

Fear can hold you back, but if you fight through it, the rewards are plentiful.
3 min read
The Artist Otherwise Known as an Entrepreneur
Editor's Note

The Artist Otherwise Known as an Entrepreneur

'Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.' – Pablo Picasso
3 min read
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
Editor's Note

Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope

A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.
Editor's Note

Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.

The future is yours to create.
2 min read
Disrupt This: How Entrepreneur is Walking the Walk When It Comes to Innovation
Editor's Note

Disrupt This: How Entrepreneur is Walking the Walk When It Comes to Innovation

We don't want to just write about disruption, we want to embody it.
4 min read
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
Editor's Note

The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship

A brief history of turning things upside down.
4 min read
Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers
Editor's Note

Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers

It's your journey, naysayers be damned.
3 min read
Don't Just Build a Business -- Build a Business With Soul
Editor's Note

Don't Just Build a Business -- Build a Business With Soul

You need more than brains to create and sustain a business that has a lasting impact.
3 min read
Willpower Is Your Secret Weapon
Editor's Note

Willpower Is Your Secret Weapon

It defies logic. It defies science. And entrepreneurs everywhere are proving that it can change the world.
3 min read
Disruption Is More Than the Buzzword It's Become
Editor's Note

Disruption Is More Than the Buzzword It's Become

Looking for opportunity? Check to see where the stagnant reside.
3 min read
