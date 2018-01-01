Amy Cosper is vice president of Entrepreneur Media Inc., and editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine.
Why We Balance Passion With Reason
Passion slams the gas; reason steers us safely. It's important to strike a balance.
Startup Cities
To Make Your Mark, First Find Your Place
Where is your ground? That's sometimes the most essential question.
You'll Never Regret This Business Investment
Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief recalls the time she fell in love with a work of art and what it taught her.
How Real Brilliance Is Measured
Rather than looking at typical benchmarks, we focus on the ideas, almost all fueled by passion and implemented by strong leaders.
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Good (almost) always follows bad.
Feel the Fear -- and Then Move Past It
Fear can hold you back, but if you fight through it, the rewards are plentiful.
The Artist Otherwise Known as an Entrepreneur
'Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.' – Pablo Picasso
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.
The future is yours to create.
Disrupt This: How Entrepreneur is Walking the Walk When It Comes to Innovation
We don't want to just write about disruption, we want to embody it.
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
A brief history of turning things upside down.
Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers
It's your journey, naysayers be damned.
Don't Just Build a Business -- Build a Business With Soul
You need more than brains to create and sustain a business that has a lasting impact.
Willpower Is Your Secret Weapon
It defies logic. It defies science. And entrepreneurs everywhere are proving that it can change the world.
Disruption Is More Than the Buzzword It's Become
Looking for opportunity? Check to see where the stagnant reside.