Finance

How Stageit Is Becoming a Must-Have Commerce Tool For Music Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
Evan Lowenstein of Los Angeles-based pop group Evan and Jaron launched Stageit to help musicians reach fervent fans by staging live, online shows anytime and anywhere.
Evan Lowenstein of Los Angeles-based pop group Evan and Jaron launched Stageit to help musicians reach fervent fans by staging live, online shows anytime and anywhere.
Photo© Marc Royce

What it is
Stageit allows musicians to schedule and sell tickets to exclusive, live shows streamed online. Because the site doesn't record the events, they have the immediacy of a live concert. Stageit also allows artists to share events on Facebook.

How it started
Frustrated by the music industry's inability to measure social media beyond counting contacts and Facebook likes, Evan Lowenstein of the Los Angeles-based pop group Evan and Jaron did his own research. He found that fans who attended free shows and shared video online were critical to an artist's success. Armed with this knowledge, he launched Stageit at the 2011 South by Southwest music festival.

StageIt.com
Based in Los Angeles

8: employees

70,438: Unique visitors in November 2011

$7.10: Average spent per fan per event in November 2011

11,000: Attendance at largest Stageit concert to date

20: Average Stageit attendance

Why it took off
Lowenstein knew the site had to be easy for artists to use and still provide a great fan experience. (The company is committed to the idea, "Never make an artist look like an asshole.") That combination, along with Lowenstein's industry contacts and his understanding of social media and promotion, has made the site increasingly popular with artists ranging from regional favorites to mega-acts such as Jimmy Buffett, Korn and Jason Mraz.

Last November, mogul Sean Parker of Napster and Facebook fame invested an undisclosed amount in Stageit through FF Angel, a seed-stage fund launched by San Francisco-based Founders Fund (created by the architects behind PayPal).

The business case
With a lineup dominated by small acts, the average Stageit show attracts 20 fans. The largest concert hosted by the site--an August 2011 benefit featuring Crosby, Stills & Nash, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne and others--drew 11,000.

Stageit is free for artists to use but collects 40 percent of ticket sales (which includes a distribution fee and coverage of third-party expenses). Artists set their own ticket prices; the average is priced at just under $3.

What's next
Lowenstein sees Stageit working for a variety of performers, including those outside of music who have creative or informative presentations, such as authors, chefs or comedians. "I would love Stageit to become the eBay of experience," he says. "I think everybody has a talent or something to share, and there's somebody out there who'll pay to see it." 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

The 1 Reason You Should Never Buy Individual Stocks

Finance

The 5 Fastest, Surest Ways to Lose Money

Finance

Cryptocurrency and Taxes: What You Need to Know