How to Build a Financial Advisor Team

I've got a case of Entrepreneur Syndrome: I'm afraid to give up control and I want to do everything myself. I want to answer the e-mails, buy the office supplies and pay the bills.

But there are only so many hours in the day. And it's often better for my finances if I focus on the things that actually make me money and pay somebody else to do various chores. (When I first paid to have my taxes prepared, I was shocked at how much money I saved.)

Over the past decade, I've come to rely on my "personal finance team," a small group of professionals who advise me on business and personal financial decisions.

My team includes an accountant, an attorney, a financial planner and a personal mentor. I don't just trust these folks to give me business advice; I also count on them to help me navigate my personal financial affairs. Without them, I'd be lost.

Of course, there can be glitches in building a team. "The first time I hired a bookkeeper, it was with the attitude that I just wanted somebody to take care of things for me," says Mark Silver, founder of Portland, Ore.-based consultancy Heart of Business. "But we got to the end of the year and the records were a mess. I had to hire a second bookkeeper to clean it all up. I had to pay for the work twice."

To put together a strong team of advisers, try these tips:

Evaluate your needs. Your team might include a banker, stockbroker, accountant or insurance agent. When you know your strengths, you can figure out where you need help with the weaknesses.



Finally, remember that nobody cares more about your money than you do. Your advisors may do great work for you, and some may even have a legal obligation to look out for your best interests, but ultimately you are the most important member of your team.