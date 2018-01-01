J.D. Roth is the founder and editor of the personal finance blog getrichslowly.org and the author of Your Money: The Missing Manual.
How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built
Figure out if the next step in your business is to leave it.
Money
Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds
Many entrepreneurs struggle to separate the value of their business from their own net worth (and self-worth).
Learning
4 Ways to Keep Learning Beyond the Classroom
You don't have to get a new degree to expand your knowledge base.
Audits
So You're Being Audited. Now What?
Seven steps to get you through the ordeal.
Vacations
How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation
Start with focusing on these three vacation expenses.
Personal Finance
Manage Your Home Economics as If You Are Running a Business, and Watch Your Savings Grow
Don't fall into the trap of expending a great deal of energy for a small financial payoff.
Productivity
When to Spend Your Time Versus When to Spend Your Money
Work-life balance is about managing the way you use both.
Finance
6 Simple Strategies for Better Money Management
Consider this list a mental reset button on your financial psyche.
Finance
The Difference Between Good and Bad Debt
Sometimes debt can give you a financial edge -- but you need to use it wisely.
Finance
Why You Should Keep Business and Personal Expenses Separate
Mixing business expenses with your personal life can get messy fast.
Growth Strategies
Why You Should Start Preparing Your Ultimate Exit Strategy Now
You don't want your family to fight after you're gone, and you don't want the IRS to claim more than is necessary during the transition. Here are a few basics rules of thumb for creating a succession plan.
Finance
3 Ways to Determine Your Own Salary
You probably didn't launch a business to make less money than you did at your last job. Here's how to answer the tricky question of cutting yourself a paycheck.
Finance
When It Comes to Investing in the Stock Market, Timing Is Everything
A record-high stock market exposes the suckers. Don't be one of them.
Finance
How to Become CFO of Your Life
Why not apply the money principles you use for business to your personal finances?
Finance
The Real Power of Health Insurance
Health insurance isn't a nice perk, it's a requirement for anyone choosing to go it alone as an entrepreneur.