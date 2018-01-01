J.D. Roth

J.D. Roth

J.D. Roth is the founder and editor of the personal finance blog getrichslowly.org and the author of Your Money: The Missing Manual.

More From J.D. Roth

How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

Figure out if the next step in your business is to leave it.
3 min read
Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds
Money

Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds

Many entrepreneurs struggle to separate the value of their business from their own net worth (and self-worth).
3 min read
4 Ways to Keep Learning Beyond the Classroom
Learning

4 Ways to Keep Learning Beyond the Classroom

You don't have to get a new degree to expand your knowledge base.
3 min read
So You're Being Audited. Now What?
Audits

So You're Being Audited. Now What?

Seven steps to get you through the ordeal.
4 min read
How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation
Vacations

How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation

Start with focusing on these three vacation expenses.
3 min read
Manage Your Home Economics as If You Are Running a Business, and Watch Your Savings Grow
Personal Finance

Manage Your Home Economics as If You Are Running a Business, and Watch Your Savings Grow

Don't fall into the trap of expending a great deal of energy for a small financial payoff.
3 min read
When to Spend Your Time Versus When to Spend Your Money
Productivity

When to Spend Your Time Versus When to Spend Your Money

Work-life balance is about managing the way you use both.
3 min read
6 Simple Strategies for Better Money Management
Finance

6 Simple Strategies for Better Money Management

Consider this list a mental reset button on your financial psyche.
3 min read
The Difference Between Good and Bad Debt
Finance

The Difference Between Good and Bad Debt

Sometimes debt can give you a financial edge -- but you need to use it wisely.
3 min read
Why You Should Keep Business and Personal Expenses Separate
Finance

Why You Should Keep Business and Personal Expenses Separate

Mixing business expenses with your personal life can get messy fast.
3 min read
Why You Should Start Preparing Your Ultimate Exit Strategy Now
Growth Strategies

Why You Should Start Preparing Your Ultimate Exit Strategy Now

You don't want your family to fight after you're gone, and you don't want the IRS to claim more than is necessary during the transition. Here are a few basics rules of thumb for creating a succession plan.
3 min read
3 Ways to Determine Your Own Salary
Finance

3 Ways to Determine Your Own Salary

You probably didn't launch a business to make less money than you did at your last job. Here's how to answer the tricky question of cutting yourself a paycheck.
3 min read
When It Comes to Investing in the Stock Market, Timing Is Everything
Finance

When It Comes to Investing in the Stock Market, Timing Is Everything

A record-high stock market exposes the suckers. Don't be one of them.
4 min read
How to Become CFO of Your Life
Finance

How to Become CFO of Your Life

Why not apply the money principles you use for business to your personal finances?
4 min read
The Real Power of Health Insurance
Finance

The Real Power of Health Insurance

Health insurance isn't a nice perk, it's a requirement for anyone choosing to go it alone as an entrepreneur.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.