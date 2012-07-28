My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Four Fitness Startups Find a Unique Workout Niche

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
Gym-goers sweat it out at a YAS Fitness Center.
Gym-goers sweat it out at a YAS Fitness Center.
Photo courtesy of YAS fitness centers

Boutique health clubs are competing with established players like 24 Hour Fitness by coming up with unique takes on breaking a sweat. Here are four that are changing the way we work out.

YAS Fitness Centers. YAS--founded in 2001 by Kimberly Fowler, author of yoga guide The No Om Zone--offers an exclusive combination of yoga and indoor cycling. The signature class involves 30 minutes of spinning followed by 30 minutes of "Yoga for Athletes." Other classes add free weights for a more intense yoga session or raise the cycling component to burn more calories than any other type of cardio workout, according to the company. There are currently four locations in California.

KiwiSweat. A "pop-up" fitness service, KiwiSweat hosts limited-time yoga, kickboxing and spinning classes at inspiring locations throughout New York City. Events last from one day to four weeks; locations have included Chelsea Market, as well as galleries, warehouses and lofts. The variety is meant to combat workout monotony, while live musicians or DJs keep participants pumped. Details about upcoming pop-ups are released through Twitter and Facebook.

The Green Microgym. Green Microgym franchises are equipped with cardio machines that convert human energy into electricity to help power the electrical systems of the buildings in which they're housed. A vigorous workout results in an average of 50 watts--enough to operate 10 smartphones, according to the company, which claims that 36 percent of its electricity is generated by solar and human power. Other environmentally conscious features include the use of eco-friendly building construction materials, energy-efficient fans and all-natural cleaning supplies. The company, which says it uses 85 percent less energy per square foot than traditional gyms, has three locations in Oregon.

Alpha Venice. Fitness trainer Joselynne Boschen partnered with Nike to open the first gym designed for Nike Training Club (NTC) classes. Launched last year in Venice, Calif., the 3,200-square-foot club is packed with high-tech features: Members check in with a finger scan and can purchase gear by scanning QR codes with an iPad. Fitness instructors display workouts from the NTC training app on 70-inch LCD touchscreens during classes--bringing the app to life in a real gym setting. The screen also features a digital jukebox for members to create pre-class playlists. The company hopes to open an East Coast location in the next year.

Corrections & Amplifications: An earlier version of this article described YAS as a franchise. The company is no longer offering franchising opportunities.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.