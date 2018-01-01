Katherine Duncan

Nostalgia
Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy
'90s flashbacks target an influential buying group.
Ready for Anything
3 Benefits of Meeting Face to Face
Even in the digital age, your most powerful sales tool may still be meeting in person.
Young Millionaires
Turning Time Into Currency at Age 23
With his startup Kiip, Brian Wong is connecting consumers with brands by rewarding engagement.
Young Millionaires
Building a Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Network at Age 27
With her startup Getaround, Jessica Scorpio is connecting individual car owners with renters.
Dining
Wish Waiting for a Table Was Less Painful? There's an App for That.
NoWait efficiently manages waits for tables, reducing stress levels for customers and restaurant owners alike.
Retention Science
Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates
Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.
Franchises
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Marketing
Digital or Traditional Marketing? Depends on Your Business
Base your marketing strategies on what you're selling.
Growth Strategies
Connect With Angry Customers Before They Yelp
The app OwnerLists establishes a direct line of communication between business owners and their customers, allowing them to respond directly to negative reviews.
Marketing
Tracking Customers Beyond Google Analytics
A marketing shop gleans powerful insights on visitors to clients' sites, filling in the details where Google Analytics leaves off.
Project Grow
3 Steps for Assembling a Startup Dream Team
You may have a great idea, but your company's fate depends in large part on the strength of your team.
Ready for Anything
How an Ad Agency Fixed Its Call-Center Marketing
Using the RingRevenue platform, buyCalls was able to sniff out some major discrepancies in their campaigns.
Starting a Business
How Keeping Wine Cold Became a Hot Business
Ben Hewitt created the Corkcicle to ensure "perfectly chilled wine every time."
Growth Strategies
Find the Right Hires for Each Stage of Your Startup
From your business partners to full-time staff, here is what to look for at three critical stages of your startup.
Marketing
Revolutionizing the Way We Watch TV and Movies
HitBliss, an online streaming site, allows users to pay for movies and TV shows with cash earned from watching ads.