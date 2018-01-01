Katherine Duncan

Katherine Duncan

Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy
Nostalgia

'90s flashbacks target an influential buying group.
4 min read
3 Benefits of Meeting Face to Face
Ready for Anything

Even in the digital age, your most powerful sales tool may still be meeting in person.
4 min read
Turning Time Into Currency at Age 23
Young Millionaires

With his startup Kiip, Brian Wong is connecting consumers with brands by rewarding engagement.
3 min read
Building a Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Network at Age 27
Young Millionaires

With her startup Getaround, Jessica Scorpio is connecting individual car owners with renters.
3 min read
Wish Waiting for a Table Was Less Painful? There's an App for That.
Dining

NoWait efficiently manages waits for tables, reducing stress levels for customers and restaurant owners alike.
3 min read
Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates
Retention Science

Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.
3 min read
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
Franchises

The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
2 min read
Digital or Traditional Marketing? Depends on Your Business
Marketing

Base your marketing strategies on what you're selling.
4 min read
Connect With Angry Customers Before They Yelp
Growth Strategies

The app OwnerLists establishes a direct line of communication between business owners and their customers, allowing them to respond directly to negative reviews.
2 min read
Tracking Customers Beyond Google Analytics
Marketing

A marketing shop gleans powerful insights on visitors to clients' sites, filling in the details where Google Analytics leaves off.
3 min read
3 Steps for Assembling a Startup Dream Team
Project Grow

You may have a great idea, but your company's fate depends in large part on the strength of your team.
4 min read
How an Ad Agency Fixed Its Call-Center Marketing
Ready for Anything

Using the RingRevenue platform, buyCalls was able to sniff out some major discrepancies in their campaigns.
3 min read
How Keeping Wine Cold Became a Hot Business
Starting a Business

Ben Hewitt created the Corkcicle to ensure "perfectly chilled wine every time."
3 min read
Find the Right Hires for Each Stage of Your Startup
Growth Strategies

From your business partners to full-time staff, here is what to look for at three critical stages of your startup.
4 min read
Revolutionizing the Way We Watch TV and Movies
Marketing

HitBliss, an online streaming site, allows users to pay for movies and TV shows with cash earned from watching ads.
4 min read
