Why Bend, Ore., Is the Next Big City for Entrepreneurship

August 25, 2012 11 min read

Not so long ago, what is now the most entrepreneurial city in America was nearly a ghost town. The timber industry had crashed, and it was the only industry that Bend, Ore., had. "Two of the biggest pine mills in the world, and one had closed and one was about to close," Dan Smithey says of the first time he saw Bend, in 1979, when the population was less than 20,000.

Smithey is sitting in the conference room of Agere Pharmaceuticals, a $4 million manufacturer of materials for clinical trials that he co-founded in 2007. "But it was a beautiful place," he says. "Sunny days, crisp nights. It's the kind of place people come to just because they want to be there. And now there's a network of talented people who've done exactly that."

These days, Bend's population is nudging 80,000. There are still rolling hills and mountain vistas, but they share space with a business community that might be the most eclectic -- and fastest-growing -- of any similarly sized city in America.

Bend is humming with new ideas, businesses and capital. "You can smell it in the air," says Scot Bayless of Irvine, Calif.-based gaming company FireForge, which recently expanded to a Bend office. Bayless previously worked at companies including Sega, Electronic Arts and Microsoft. "The diversity of people bringing businesses here is astounding. A community of big brains, here because they want to be."

"Over the past decade, it just got to the point where it became cool to start a company here," says Jim Boeddeker, executive director of Founderspad (formerly known as VentureBox), a local business accelerator that graduated its first class of fledgling entrepreneurs in May. "The money here has energy."

Set on the Deschutes River along the eastern ridge of the Cascades, three hours (and a mountain range) southeast of Portland and a nonstop flight from Seattle, Denver and San Francisco, Bend has a sunny climate and endless opportunities for recreation. In that sense, it reminds people of Boulder, Colo., and Austin, Texas. In fact, you can't spend a day in Bend without hearing those places invoked as the model for its growth.

The people Bend attracts are active, creative types with money to spend, ideas to cultivate or both. "People maybe sell a business, they move to Bend for the lifestyle, but they still want to be involved," says Brett Mills, a serial entrepreneur from nearby Redmond and most recently the founder and CEO of RES Equine Products, a manufacturer of products for horses.

What might start as a ski vacation at Mount Bachelor often leads to the purchase of a second home--then, frequently, permanent relocation. That trend started in the late 1990s but accelerated in the decade that followed. Property values soared in California tech centers like Palo Alto and Santa Monica, and the generation of executives and innovators who were sending kids to college figured it was time to cash out.

In Bend, they found good schools; high-speed internet ahead of the curve, thanks to BendBroadband; well-planned developments; and world-class medical care. Most important, they found a city that valued innovation. "It definitely has the entrepreneurial spirit, that drive to pave your own path," Garrett Wales says. "There's a real pioneer spirit in Central Oregon, and there isn't much land left to pioneer. So it manifests itself in business."