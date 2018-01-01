Bruce Schoenfeld is the wine and spirits editor of Travel + Leisure as well as an award-winning author and television writer. His wine-, food- and travel-writing has appeared in publications such as Gourmet and Food & Wine.
Business Travel
Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel
The people, companies and locations that are improving the way we get around and our experience once we get there.
Growth Strategies
Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel
Constant business travel can test even the heartiest of road warriors. Here are some survival tactics for long stretches away from home.
Starting a Business
Bringing Silicon Valley's Accelerator Model to the Media Sector
Q&A with Corey Ford, the managing partner of an accelerator that urges startups to rethink journalism.
Growth Strategies
Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight
Save money and time -- early-morning flights have their advantages.
Growth Strategies
A Comfortable International Flight No Matter Where You Sit
Upgrading your overseas flight can be worth it, but if you aren't ready to pony up the money here's how to make your flight time more productive and comfortable.
Growth Strategies
The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience
Forget the superlatives. Business travel is about finding the path of least resistance.
Growth Strategies
7 Essential Tools for Working on the Road
The modern office is wherever you happen to be. Here's how to take your work with you and seven tools to help you get it done.
Growth Strategies
2013 Business Travel Awards
From beautiful hotels to an airport bar and restaurant you'll actually enjoy, we have gathered our favorites in business travel.
Entrepreneurs
The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
Robert Deluce's Porter Airlines put a secondary airport back on the map and brought civility back to flying.
Growth Strategies
4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets
We asked frequent travelers, from a White House correspondent to a popular chef, what they love and hate about being constantly away from home.
Growth Strategies
What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers
Tips on how to make the most of rewards programs, and an insider's look at what your loyalty points really mean.
Growth Strategies
What Makes a Great Hotel Bar
We take a look at what makes a modern hotel watering hole stand out and pick a few favorites.
Growth Strategies
How to Master Business Travel to NYC
Insider tips on how to visit in the big city for business, and maybe even enjoy yourself along the way.
Entrepreneurs
Why We Buy Souvenirs
The trinkets, tchotchkes and T-shirts that say, 'I was there.'
Growth Strategies
The Joys and Pains of Elite Airline Status
Racking up miles to earn elite airline status can be a pain, but the perks are worth it.