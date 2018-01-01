Bruce Schoenfeld

Bruce Schoenfeld

Bruce Schoenfeld is the wine and spirits editor of Travel + Leisure as well as an award-winning author and television writer. His wine-, food- and travel-writing has appeared in publications such as Gourmet and Food & Wine.

More From Bruce Schoenfeld

Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel
Business Travel

Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel

The people, companies and locations that are improving the way we get around and our experience once we get there.
15+ min read
Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel
Growth Strategies

Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel

Constant business travel can test even the heartiest of road warriors. Here are some survival tactics for long stretches away from home.
5 min read
Bringing Silicon Valley's Accelerator Model to the Media Sector
Starting a Business

Bringing Silicon Valley's Accelerator Model to the Media Sector

Q&A with Corey Ford, the managing partner of an accelerator that urges startups to rethink journalism.
4 min read
Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight
Growth Strategies

Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight

Save money and time -- early-morning flights have their advantages.
4 min read
A Comfortable International Flight No Matter Where You Sit
Growth Strategies

A Comfortable International Flight No Matter Where You Sit

Upgrading your overseas flight can be worth it, but if you aren't ready to pony up the money here's how to make your flight time more productive and comfortable.
5 min read
The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience
Growth Strategies

The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience

Forget the superlatives. Business travel is about finding the path of least resistance.
5 min read
7 Essential Tools for Working on the Road
Growth Strategies

7 Essential Tools for Working on the Road

The modern office is wherever you happen to be. Here's how to take your work with you and seven tools to help you get it done.
4 min read
2013 Business Travel Awards
Growth Strategies

2013 Business Travel Awards

From beautiful hotels to an airport bar and restaurant you'll actually enjoy, we have gathered our favorites in business travel.
9 min read
The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
Entrepreneurs

The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year

Robert Deluce's Porter Airlines put a secondary airport back on the map and brought civility back to flying.
5 min read
4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets
Growth Strategies

4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets

We asked frequent travelers, from a White House correspondent to a popular chef, what they love and hate about being constantly away from home.
7 min read
What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers
Growth Strategies

What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers

Tips on how to make the most of rewards programs, and an insider's look at what your loyalty points really mean.
5 min read
What Makes a Great Hotel Bar
Growth Strategies

What Makes a Great Hotel Bar

We take a look at what makes a modern hotel watering hole stand out and pick a few favorites.
5 min read
How to Master Business Travel to NYC
Growth Strategies

How to Master Business Travel to NYC

Insider tips on how to visit in the big city for business, and maybe even enjoy yourself along the way.
5 min read
Why We Buy Souvenirs
Entrepreneurs

Why We Buy Souvenirs

The trinkets, tchotchkes and T-shirts that say, 'I was there.'
4 min read
The Joys and Pains of Elite Airline Status
Growth Strategies

The Joys and Pains of Elite Airline Status

Racking up miles to earn elite airline status can be a pain, but the perks are worth it.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.