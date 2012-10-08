Finance

How to Talk With Your Spouse About Money

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Talk With Your Spouse About Money
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Divorce destroys relationships, fortunes and, yes, even businesses. Last year the highly publicized split of Frank and Jamie McCourt nearly bankrupted the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. In the end, Frank agreed to give up the Dodgers and fork over $131 million in cash and $50 million in property to his ex-wife. (The legal teams walked away with about $20 million for their work.)

Frank, and everyone else -- especially business owners -- should consider a prenuptial agreement to protect their assets.

Some folks resent prenups; they think signing one is akin to planning for a divorce. This is nonsense. Nobody goes into a marriage planning for a divorce. Instead, think of a prenup as "marriage insurance," or even a form of business insurance.

Whether or not you use a prenup, the most important thing to do is have an honest discussion about finances before you tie the knot. In his personal finance column for The New York Times, Ron Lieber recommends that couples discuss four financial issues before marriage:

Ancestry. How your family handled its finances when you were growing up plays a huge role in your own relationship with money.

Credit. Partners in a committed relationship ought to pull their credit reports and credit scores together and discuss the results.

Control. Before you get married, decide on the family financial structure--joint finances or separate--and who's responsible for playing household bookkeeper.

Affluence. Discuss your goals. How wealthy do you, as a couple, hope to be? What are you willing to sacrifice to get there?

Of course, the best insurance against divorce, and possibly losing your business, is a strong marriage. Above all, this means maintaining constant communication, working together as a financial team, not as opponents. You'll always have some goals that don't align with those of your partner. That's fine, but be sure you're meeting your shared goals first before pursuing personal passions. In order to foster a sense of teamwork:

Regularly review accounts. Schedule set times--every week, every month--to go over the household accounts. Look at upcoming income and expenses, and deal with any unexpected budget items.

Don't be controlling. When you discuss money with your partner, take "you" and "I" out of the conversation. Use "we" and "us" instead. If you unilaterally tell your wife she can't spend money on her motorcycle hobby, she'll resent it. Work together to find common ground.

Be supportive. If your spouse asks you to call him out when he spends too much, do it. If he wants advice, give it. But don't lecture and don't act superior. Help each other to improve.

Play to your strengths. Some people hate thinking about retirement savings. Others don't like the nitty-gritty stuff like clipping coupons or shopping at sales. That's fine; let each partner handle the stuff he or she cares about.

Last tip: It's rare that partners agree completely. The key is to find as much common ground as possible and to compromise on the rest. It's true not just for finances, but for everything in a relationship. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation

Finance

Can You Spot the Differences on the Revamped 2020 Form W-4?