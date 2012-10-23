Finance

Where Is Your Business Overspending?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Where Is Your Business Overspending?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: What are the most unexpected areas of overspending for a small and growing business?

A: First, let's step back and ask ourselves: Why would any expense be unexpected? I mean, as a small-business owner, are you sure you're getting accurate financial statements every month from your bookkeeper or controller? And do you understand what those statements say, or did you just use the closest QuickBooks chart of accounts template? I don't mean to be harsh, but to a money-focused guy like me, if you're overspending, it's a sign that you're not on top of your game.

That said: There are two key areas in almost any company where overlooked costs can spiral upward. What's insidious about them is that they may appear benign on your income statement--just the cost of doing business. It's not until you check the numbers against costs from the previous quarter or year that you see the red flags.

Cost of Goods or Services
Every business makes something or provides a service to customers (or both). The direct costs associated with this activity are recorded in the Cost of Goods or Cost of Services section of your income statement. However, I've found that with small businesses it's quite common for these costs to end up under Operating Expenses, where they're easily overlooked.

When I started working with a fast-growing security systems company, all payroll costs were lumped together under Operating Expenses. The owner believed that putting them all in one place made them easier to manage. But in reality, he had no idea how much his payroll was affecting his profitability and his long-term success. Unless all of these direct costs are correctly split out into the appropriate categories, there is no way to accurately calculate the gross margin on your products or services. At worst, you could be in for a nasty surprise--you could be actually losing money on each sale or job.

If this seems simple, it is. Yet I can tell you from experience that in rapidly expanding companies, many entrepreneurs inadvertently overspend in the Cost of Goods category in the name of growth.

Insurance
Businesses have a laundry list of insurance coverages: workers' compensation, unemployment, general liability, general property and casualty, vehicle, health and other employee benefits. It's a lot of paperwork and a lot of hassle--so much so that many entrepreneurs are reluctant to change their routines, despite high costs.

When was the last time you shopped around for insurance plans? I'm not referring to the options your insurance agent/broker presents to you; rather, to you shopping among several agents/brokers to see who comes up with the best deal for your company.

While you're at it, ask each candidate to evaluate your current program for limits that are too high or too low and for areas in which coverage may be lacking entirely. If it's been a few years since you went through this process, you should be able to save at least 20 percent on your insurance premiums.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation

Finance

Can You Spot the Differences on the Revamped 2020 Form W-4?