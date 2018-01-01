Joe Worth

Guest Writer

Joe Worth, a partner at B2B CFO, has been a CFO for several public and privately held companies.

Did You Price Your Product Right? How to Know.
Ask the Money Guy

Did You Price Your Product Right? How to Know.

These three points shouldn't be overlooked.
3 min read
Use These Strategies to Get Paid More Quickly
Ask the Money Guy

Use These Strategies to Get Paid More Quickly

You don't have to always be at someone else's mercy.
2 min read
The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Track Your Company's Performance
How to Start a Small Business

The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Track Your Company's Performance

Know what to look for to know if you're progressing toward your goals.
2 min read
Compliance Is a Pain. How to Outsource It.
Ask the Money Guy

Compliance Is a Pain. How to Outsource It.

It might not be all on you.
3 min read
This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands
Ask the Expert

This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands

Captive insurance companies have saved some firms millions in premiums and taxes.
3 min read
Relocating Your Business? Consider These 3 Factors First.
Your Money

Relocating Your Business? Consider These 3 Factors First.

Stop packing for a moment, and ask yourself: Do you really need to move your business?
3 min read
Wages or Commissions? This 3-Step System Helps You Decide.
Ask the Expert

Wages or Commissions? This 3-Step System Helps You Decide.

When you offer salary and commission, you're motivating your sales team while minimizing the chances that they'll feel disgruntled and underpaid.
2 min read
An Expert Explains the Ins and Outs of Outside Audits
Ask the Money Guy

An Expert Explains the Ins and Outs of Outside Audits

Depending on your company's situation, you may need an outside audit every year -- or not at all.
2 min read
The Best Way to Track Your Company's Performance
Ask the Money Guy

The Best Way to Track Your Company's Performance

How to pick the key performance indicators that'll be best for your business.
1 min read
This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project
Ask the Money Guy

This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project

By tracking three measurements of success, you'll have a better idea of whether your project is working -- or not.
3 min read
3 Reasons the Bank Yanked Your Credit Line -- and How to Fix the Problem
Ask the Money Guy

3 Reasons the Bank Yanked Your Credit Line -- and How to Fix the Problem

It's a serious wake-up call, but it won't be the end of your business. Let's figure out what went wrong.
3 min read
That Little Bit Extra
Cost Cutting

That Little Bit Extra

Can't afford raises? Here are the most cost-effective employee benefits to implement
3 min read
Little Extras That Make a Big Difference to Employees
Ask the Money Guy

Little Extras That Make a Big Difference to Employees

Want to reward your workers without offering bonuses? The little things count, so look at this list of benefits that your staff will appreciate.
3 min read
How to Hire a Controller for Your Company
Ask the Money Guy

How to Hire a Controller for Your Company

You need a number cruncher, but you want to figure in the right qualities and qualifications. Here's what to do.
3 min read
The Reality of Royalties
Project Grow

The Reality of Royalties

An expert explains why investors ask for them and what that means for you and your company.
3 min read
