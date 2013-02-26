Need Inspiration? Surprising Movies, Books and More to Motivate Success
This story appears in the March 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
Film: The Bad News Bears
An aging, deadbeat former baseball player takes his lovable band of underdog losers to Little League heights. It's a classic David vs. Goliath story and a reminder that even with limited resources, you (and your business) can find success through heart and passion alone.
Book: What Is the What by Dave Eggers
This 2006 novel tells the tale of one of the so-called Lost Boys of Sudan. Forced to flee his country and walk hundreds of miles across deserts, he faces incredible dangers by roving militias and wild animals before arriving at a refugee camp and, eventually, the U.S. -- where additional harsh challenges await. Sounds uplifting, right? Actually, it is. Brutal but told with unexpected humor, it's an endlessly inspiring story of resilience against hardship.
App: Aherk!
TV: Hoarders
If you've ever needed motivation to clean off your desk, this is it.