Innovation Now Presented by

Need Inspiration? Surprising Movies, Books and More to Motivate Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
Presented by

Film: The Bad News Bears

An aging, deadbeat former baseball player takes his lovable band of underdog losers to Little League heights. It's a classic David vs. Goliath story and a reminder that even with limited resources, you (and your business) can find success through heart and passion alone.

 

Book: What Is the What by Dave Eggers

What Is the What by Dave Eggers

This 2006 novel tells the tale of one of the so-called Lost Boys of Sudan. Forced to flee his country and walk hundreds of miles across deserts, he faces incredible dangers by roving militias and wild animals before arriving at a refugee camp and, eventually, the U.S. -- where additional harsh challenges await. Sounds uplifting, right? Actually, it is. Brutal but told with unexpected humor, it's an endlessly inspiring story of resilience against hardship.

App: Aherk!

Aherk!
This could be painful. Aherk! bills itself as a "goal-oriented self-blackmail service." It works like this: You define a goal, then upload an embarrassing or compromising photo of yourself. If your deadline expires and you have failed to reach your goal, the photo is automatically posted to Facebook for all your friends to see. Motivation through humiliation!

TV: Hoarders

If you've ever needed motivation to clean off your desk, this is it.

Hoarders
Image courtesy of A&E

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Why Day Trader Marcello Arrambide Is Bringing Business Opportunities to Developing Nations

Entrepreneurs

Why Struggle Is a Good Thing, Even If We Never Want It

Entrepreneurs

Serving My Country While Seeing My Entrepreneurial Future