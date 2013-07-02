Technology

Manage Email With a Simple Swipe

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

"If e-mail was the original online game-changer, it hasn't changed much since," says Gentry Underwood, co-founder and CEO of Mailbox, an app for iOS. "It was remarkable at the time, but it wasn't designed for a world where we're carrying e-mail around in our pockets," he says.

Mailbox, recently acquired by cloud-based file-hosting service Dropbox, enables users to quickly and easily manage their inboxes on the go. Using simple swipes, readers can archive a message, delete it, move it to a folder or--this is the cool part--schedule it to reappear an hour, a day or a week later.

Get the message: Gentry Underwood of Mailbox.
Get the message: Gentry Underwood of Mailbox.
Photography by Thayer Allyson Gowdy

A short swipe to the right archives an e-mail. A longer swipe deletes it. A short swipe to the left reassigns a message to appear when there is time to deal with it. Ideally, what are left over are the messages that matter most--or, even better, an empty inbox.

Granted, those already vigilant about clearing out their mail won't see anything new here, but those who are overwhelmed by a nightmare of unanswered messages each day should appreciate the app's simple, touch-based approach to prioritizing their inboxes.

While currently free of charge from the iTunes App Store, Mailbox works only with the iPhone and Gmail; the company plans to roll out versions to support other e-mail services and operating systems, such as Outlook and Android devices, in the near future. Then, everyone will be able appreciate Underwood's maxim: "Happiness is an empty inbox."

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work