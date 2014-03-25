The 120 Most-trusted Brands

March 25, 2014 4 min read

Which brands are most deserving of your emotional attachment, respect and continued patronage? We set out to determine exactly that, surveying more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.

1. Sephora

2. In-N-Out Burger

3. Publix

4. Patrón

5. Trader Joe's

6. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

7. Panera Bread

8. Virgin America

9. Southwest Airlines

10. Apple Store

11. Whole Foods Market

12. Wynn Las Vegas

13. Bellagio

14. Nordstrom

15. Target

16. Four Seasons

17. Chipotle Mexican Grill

18. Maker's Mark

19. The Glenlivet

20. Costco Wholesale

21. T.J.Maxx

22. Ulta Beauty

23. Embassy Suites Hotels

24. Residence Inn by Marriott

25. Chick-fil-A

26. Morton's the Steakhouse

27. The James

28. The Venetian

29. Ruth's Chris Steak House

30. Tiffany & Co.

31. Courtyard by Marriott

32. Starbucks

33. St. Regis

34. Bacardi

35. Royal Caribbean International

36. Johnnie Walker

37. Tanqueray

38. Hampton Inn

39. Macy's

40. The Macallan

41. MAC Cosmetics

42. Enterprise Rent-A-Car

43. Marshalls

44. Doubletree by Hilton

45. Meijer

46. P.F. Chang's

47. Seabourn

48. IKEA

49. Captain Morgan

50. Hyatt Place

51. Subway

52. Maggiano's Little Italy

53. Five Guys Burgers and Fries

54. Grey Goose

55. Mondrian

56. The Cheesecake Factory

57. Tito's Handmade Vodka

58. Hilton Garden Inn

59. Delano

60. The Standard

61. Aveda

62. Williams-Sonoma

63. Jamba Juice

64. Sur La Table

65. Hyatt House

66. W Hotels

67. California Pizza Kitchen

68. Woodford Reserve

69. Crate and Barrel

70. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

71. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

72. Norwegian Cruise Line

73. McCormick & Schmick's

74. JW Marriott

75. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

76. HomeGoods

77. Mandarin Oriental

78. Hendrick's Gin

79. The Capital Grille

80. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

81. TownePlace Suites by Marriott

82. Verizon

83. Hy-Vee

84. Glenfiddich

85. Hertz

86. Silversea Cruises

87. Houston's

88. Tequila Don Julio

89. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

90. Windstar Cruises

91. Joie de Vivre Hotels

92. Crystal Cruises

93. MGM Grand at Foxwoods Resort Casino

94. Wendy's

95. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

96. Zipcar

97. Cunard Line

98. Restoration Hardware

99. Rita's Italian Ice

100. Knob Creek

101. Michael Kors

102. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

103. Ketel One

104. The Original Pancake House

105. The Container Store

106. Carrabba's Italian Grill

107. Hyatt

108. Chivas Regal

109. Aria Resort & Casino

110. Princess Cruises

111. Jose Cuervo

112. White House | Black Market

113. Cost Plus World Market

114. JetBlue Airways

115. Life Time--The healthy way of life company

116. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

117. Bed Bath & Beyond

118. Einstein Bros. Bagels

119. Homewood Suites by Hilton

120. Cold Stone Creamery

Survey Methodology

On behalf of Entrepreneur Media Inc., Emotographics of Princeton, N.J., conducted e-mail surveys of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial intenders. The purpose of the surveys was to establish the distribution of customer emotional engagement with individual brands across entire markets and to form the statistical basis for ranking the brands in total and within competitive categories.

A total of 5,090 responses were generated across nine surveys that included 52 competitive subsets and produced a 98 percent confidence level, plus or minus 5 percent, an industry standard. More than 900 brands were rated in the surveys.

The categories were selected for their relevance and inclusion of entrepreneurial brands, and for their usage and familiarity by entrepreneurs.

Each question was designed to elicit an expression of emotional engagement with the brand, ranging from loyalty to passivity, ambivalence, disengagement or outright anger. Respondents were asked to rate only brands with which they had done business or about which they had a firm, informed opinion.

Respondents were also asked about influences that are essential or unessential to their commitment of loyalty toward a brand, as well as demographic and regional information.

The data were plotted to show the distribution of loyalty, market share in play, customer alienation and customer passivity by brand, and by the total market for each competitive subset. The findings were also analyzed by demographic unit, including gender, age, income and region.

The ratings considered two primary factors that determine a brand's competitiveness and prospects for growth. The first factor is the amount of loyalty a brand and its customer experience generates, the prime indicator of the amount of organic growth it can expect to be created by its current customer base. The second is the efficiency with which it generates that loyalty, weighted by the level of ambivalence, passivity and alienation its brand perception and brand experience also produces.

