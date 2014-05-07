Sales

4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge
Image credit: Photo © Leah Fasten
Hau Lee of the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

It's the breakthrough moment! Your product gets a notable press mention or goes viral online, and the orders start pouring in. Rejoice briefly, but then take stock. How you manage your surge when it arrives can make or break your business. Supply-chain management expert Hau Lee, professor of operations, information and technology at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, offers tips on how to act fast and smart to take advantage of sudden demand.

How can startups prepare for sudden growth at the outset?
You have to work with potential growth in mind. When you launch a product into the marketplace, it's important to already have a plan in place for how to scale up production and distribution in case it becomes successful. Research suppliers to identify beforehand which ones could process a sudden increase in your orders. You can also line up two or more factories to handle big orders. You need to make sure you have the potential structure you'll need--from sourcing components and production to supply-chain management--to accommodate sudden growth.

Are there any indicators to help alert 'treps that a surge could be coming?
Sometimes there are early signals. When you demo and test the product with early users, their feedback will give you a good idea of whether it has the potential to be a hit or not. If you can track the traffic on the web or how people talk about your products on social media, that's also telling. Always have a good process in place to track your sales, especially if you're using the retail channel, where it's hard to get information instantaneously. If you're selling on your own website you can get that information quickly, but if you're relying on Target or Best Buy, they don't give you that information in as timely a manner. Even a few days' notice can help you update your production plan so that you can respond promptly to demand changes.

How do you estimate how long the high volume will last?
Different products have different life cycles; some last much longer and some die down sooner, so you need to have a good understanding of the typical life cycle of your product. And beyond tracking your own sales, you have to monitor the auxiliary products of the larger ecosystem that your product lives in. If you track the products related to yours, their sales potential could be indicators of whether your product is dying or has more life.

If product does get backed up, what should you communicate to customers?
When you're out of stock, information about when you expect the product to become available is very important to the customer. If you simply say, "Sorry, we're out of product," the customer will go away. But if you clearly communicate why you are backed up (e.g., "my supplier is running slow") and give an idea of when you'll have product again--even though that's difficult because you yourself may not know--that communication is key to keeping them. Allowing customers to place an order like a rain check also keeps them from walking away. Even though they may end up not buying your product, at least you've created a good pipeline to keep them informed and connected to you.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

Lead a Winning Sales Team With Counterintuitive Thinking

Sales

Jason Hall on Why Every Client Will Doubt You (and What to Do About It)

Sales

The Ability to Sell Will Make or Break Your Company, So Stop Underselling It