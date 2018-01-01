Paula Andruss

How to Start a Business
Avoid the 10 Traps That Countless Startups Fall into Every Year
You might be doing this wrong.
Baby Products
How One Infant's Obsession Led His Parents to a Booming Business
Lisa and Eric Greenwald created a totally new kind of jewelry for the mouths of babes.
Launching a Business
8 Vital Training Steps for 'Treps, Pre-Launch
Running a business is a marathon, not a sprint. Like a race, entrepreneurs will flop without proper preparation.
Startup Mistakes
10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid
The more you know of them, the less you'll make them.
Office Space
The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need
One size doesn't fit all when finding digs for your startup. Here's a look at some of the options.
Project Grow
Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers
Small businesses can -- and should -- target consumers closest to home. Here's how.
Valuations
5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation
There are some guidelines to consider that can steer you toward the right valuation number-and set you on the road to growth.
Business Unusual
How a Robbery Led to a Business Idea
Enjoy the beach or pool without getting burned by theft.
Driving Business - Driving Success
What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees
Your startup's initial employees can make or break the place. Choose wisely.
Feedback
5 Ways to Know If Your Business Idea Is Brilliant or a Bust
No matter how great the concept, you need real-world feedback to see if your startup will fly. Here's how to get it.
Sharing Economy
How to Launch a Business in the Sharing Economy
Here are five factors to consider when starting a Airbnb-type platform.
Health Care
How I Launched My Health-Care Startup
The health-care industry is full of opportunities. One professional talks about how to take advantage of them.
Online Reviews
6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites
A review site is a great way for your business to get discovered online, but it can also bring inaccurate criticism.
Expansion
6 Signs Your Startup Is Ready to Expand
From having the cash to meeting established goals, look for these indicators before you leap.
Ready for Anything
4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge
When demand suddenly spikes, it's do or die time.