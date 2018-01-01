Paula Andruss

Paula Andruss

Guest Writer
Cincinnati-based Paula Andruss has written for USA Today, Woman’s Day and regularly writes for Entrepreneur. Learn more at Paulaandruss.com.

Avoid the 10 Traps That Countless Startups Fall into Every Year
How to Start a Business
How to Start a Business

Avoid the 10 Traps That Countless Startups Fall into Every Year

You might be doing this wrong.
10 min read
10 min read
How One Infant's Obsession Led His Parents to a Booming Business
Baby Products
Baby Products

How One Infant's Obsession Led His Parents to a Booming Business

Lisa and Eric Greenwald created a totally new kind of jewelry for the mouths of babes.
3 min read
3 min read
8 Vital Training Steps for 'Treps, Pre-Launch
Launching a Business
Launching a Business

8 Vital Training Steps for 'Treps, Pre-Launch

Running a business is a marathon, not a sprint. Like a race, entrepreneurs will flop without proper preparation.
10 min read
10 min read
10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid
Startup Mistakes
Startup Mistakes

10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid

The more you know of them, the less you'll make them.
10 min read
10 min read
The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need
Office Space
Office Space

The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need

One size doesn't fit all when finding digs for your startup. Here's a look at some of the options.
10 min read
10 min read
Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers
Project Grow
Project Grow

Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers

Small businesses can -- and should -- target consumers closest to home. Here's how.
3 min read
3 min read
5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation
Valuations
Valuations

5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation

There are some guidelines to consider that can steer you toward the right valuation number-and set you on the road to growth.
8 min read
8 min read
How a Robbery Led to a Business Idea
Business Unusual
Business Unusual

How a Robbery Led to a Business Idea

Enjoy the beach or pool without getting burned by theft.
4 min read
4 min read
What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees
Driving Business - Driving Success

What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees

Your startup's initial employees can make or break the place. Choose wisely.
4 min read
4 min read
5 Ways to Know If Your Business Idea Is Brilliant or a Bust
Feedback
Feedback

5 Ways to Know If Your Business Idea Is Brilliant or a Bust

No matter how great the concept, you need real-world feedback to see if your startup will fly. Here's how to get it.
9 min read
9 min read
How to Launch a Business in the Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy

How to Launch a Business in the Sharing Economy

Here are five factors to consider when starting a Airbnb-type platform.
10 min read
10 min read
How I Launched My Health-Care Startup
Health Care
Health Care

How I Launched My Health-Care Startup

The health-care industry is full of opportunities. One professional talks about how to take advantage of them.
4 min read
4 min read
6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites
Online Reviews
Online Reviews

6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites

A review site is a great way for your business to get discovered online, but it can also bring inaccurate criticism.
10 min read
10 min read
6 Signs Your Startup Is Ready to Expand
Expansion
Expansion

6 Signs Your Startup Is Ready to Expand

From having the cash to meeting established goals, look for these indicators before you leap.
8 min read
8 min read
4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge
Ready for Anything
Ready for Anything

4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge

When demand suddenly spikes, it's do or die time.
3 min read
3 min read
