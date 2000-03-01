Shedding A Little Light

Your eyes do so much for you: reading, watching TV, staring at the computer monitor-do something nice for them with a light that pampers your peepers.
Product: The Eclipse Computer Light. Poor lighting can increase eye strain, fatigue and induce Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) caused by refocusing on a computer screen image repeatedly throughout the day. The Eclipse Computer Light from OneTech attaches to the top of your monitor and shoots indirect light on your work space (the best way to combat CVS, according to experts).

Using a 13-watt bulb, it resembles a small tanning bed with a mirrored dome above it. The Eclipse is available for $49.95 by calling (877) ONE-TECH or via OneTech's Web Site.

