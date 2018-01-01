Lisa Kanarek

Brother home office expert Lisa Kanarek advises corporations and individuals on all aspects of working from home and writes the blog Working Naked. She is the author of several books, including Working Naked: A guide to the bare essentials of home office life.

More From Lisa Kanarek

10 Ways to Balance Your Work-From-Home Life
Entrepreneurs

10 Ways to Balance Your Work-From-Home Life

When you work from home, it's hard to differentiate your personal from your professional life. Here are tips to help out.
4 min read
Get Organized!
Starting a Business

Get Organized!

Is your business bogged down? Clear the clutter, and get a fresh start.
8 min read
Organize. . .Don't Agonize

Organize. . .Don't Agonize

Tips for taking control of your office
2 min read
Moving Beyond Your Home Office
Growth Strategies

Moving Beyond Your Home Office

What happens when you grow out of your office or decide homebased life isn't for you?
6 min read
Moving Beyond Your Home Office
Starting a Business

Moving Beyond Your Home Office

What happens when you grow out of your office or decide homebased life isn't for you?
6 min read
Time to Find Help

Time to Find Help

Is it time to hire some outside help for your business? Check out your options.
3 min read
Making Traveling Easier

Making Traveling Easier

Keep your travel headaches in check with these tips.
2 min read
Organizing. . . One Bite At A Time

Organizing. . . One Bite At A Time

Making it easier to get your office in order
1 min read
Making the Case

Making the Case

Stay productive on the go with a well-organized briefcase.
2 min read
Keeping Time
Entrepreneurs

Keeping Time

Increase your efficiency by evaluating how you use your time.
2 min read
Follow Through on Your Follow-up

Follow Through on Your Follow-up

Use these methods to organize your commitments to clients.
2 min read
Reading List

Reading List

8 quick and easy ways to keep your books under control
2 min read
Time To Kill

Time To Kill

Got some downtime? Spend it wisely with these quick and easy tasks.
2 min read
Time to Find Help

Time to Find Help

Is it time to hire some outside help for your business? Check out your options.
3 min read
Product: Sentry's Fire-Safe

Product: Sentry's Fire-Safe

You can't always prevent a fire disaster, but you can keep your valuables safe from going up in flames.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.