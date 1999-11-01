Products Of The Month

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you consider fun filing an oxymoron? It doesn’t have tobe, if you use the right tools.

Combine a hanging file with a transparent, moisture resistantbag, and you have the Keep Safe Hanging File System from Monaco.Each bag is sealed on three sides with an easy open, snap lock topto keep items from slipping out. They’re available in boxes of10 and sell for $10 for letter size, $12 for legal size. For moreinformation, call (800) 448-4877.

Wouldn’t it be lovely to put together a file storage box inseconds? Say goodbye to wasted file box assembly time with any ofthe FastFold records storage boxes from Fellowes. Instead offolding side A on top of side B, etc., etc., all you do is flip upthe sides, and voila! It’s a file storage box. The FastFoldEcono/Star Bankers Box is available at major office retailersnationwide in packs of four letter-sized boxes for $12.99 each, orpacks of four legal-sized boxes for $13.99.

Lisa Kanarek (http://www.everythingsorganized.com)is a home office organizing expert and author of several books,including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (BlakelyPress) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (CareerPress).

