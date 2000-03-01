Yamaha YST-MS50

Sound off
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Your computer probably came with a set of cheap, maybe even free, speakers. Now, they're either dangling down the sides of the monitor, buried under papers on your desk or stuffed in a drawer somewhere. We can only handle so much of that Windows dingly-ling little start-up sound. Of course, it wouldn't be so bad if it sounded great . . . I mean really great. With a subwoofer.

The Yamaha YST-MS50 multimedia speakers deliver fine sound fidelity for a street price of $130. Included is one big 40-watt subwoofer and two smaller 20-watt stereo satellite speakers. Setup is fast and painless--just make sure your computer has a sound card installed.

So why spend $110 on speakers? Just like you wouldn't try to work with graphics on a 14-inch monitor with a greenish tint, you shouldn't work with sound on bargain speakers the size of gerbils. Computer games aside, if you work with sound for presentations, for the Web or in any manner related to your business, you need to hear what it really sounds like. Visit http://www.yamaha.com for more information.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.