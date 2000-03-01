Sound off

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Your computer probably came with a set of cheap, maybe even free, speakers. Now, they're either dangling down the sides of the monitor, buried under papers on your desk or stuffed in a drawer somewhere. We can only handle so much of that Windows dingly-ling little start-up sound. Of course, it wouldn't be so bad if it sounded great . . . I mean really great. With a subwoofer.

The Yamaha YST-MS50 multimedia speakers deliver fine sound fidelity for a street price of $130. Included is one big 40-watt subwoofer and two smaller 20-watt stereo satellite speakers. Setup is fast and painless--just make sure your computer has a sound card installed.

So why spend $110 on speakers? Just like you wouldn't try to work with graphics on a 14-inch monitor with a greenish tint, you shouldn't work with sound on bargain speakers the size of gerbils. Computer games aside, if you work with sound for presentations, for the Web or in any manner related to your business, you need to hear what it really sounds like. Visit http://www.yamaha.com for more information.