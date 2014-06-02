Incubators

Meet the Incubator Shattering the Left/Right Brain Divide

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Last summer researchers from the University of Utah debunked a long-held belief, reporting that the so-called left/right brain divide -- the difference between analytical and creative thinking -- is, in fact, imaginary.

If anything is going to test that finding in practicum, it will be New Inc, a nascent incubator for practitioners at the intersection of art, design and technology. The program, led by the New Museum in New York, will inaugurate an interdisciplinary community via shared collaborative workspaces, prototyping labs, an educational program and programming that addresses the interests of the new creative entrepreneur. Here, there will be no great divides, and lines will be crossed with great encouragement.

That amalgamation is part of a new way of thinking about business ownership, says New Inc director Julia Kaganskiy, a rising star in the art-meets-tech world who was brought in last year to launch the program. "It's been part of our mission from the beginning to investigate territorial practice and the role of the museum," she says. "In this incubator, we're looking at ways the museum can support new modes of cultural production that are cross-disciplinary and don't neatly fit into an existing program or infrastructure."

Many of the "most inspiring" applicants are "building on years of research they've been doing in areas like wearable technology, privacy and surveillance as an artist or designer, and they're ready to take their practice to the next level," she adds. "They may want to build [something] that turns that research into a product or service or a platform that enables other creatives. Either way, it's coming from a place that is focused and purpose-driven."

Kaganskiy believes the incubator will fill holes that exist in traditional artist residencies and tech incubators. "Business incubators are focused on initiatives that privilege scale and typically have an investment associated with them," she points out. "And artist residencies don't tell people how to build a business."

Because New Inc is not-for-profit--the incubator will not take equity in the companies it fosters--it will give technology creatives breathing room for exploration and will relieve some of the revenue pressures of a startup. Designers and artists who enter the program will have access to New Inc's 11,000-square-foot workspace next door to the New Museum's iconic new building on the Bowery, as well as a network of mentors and advisors from the arts community. Programming is still in development, but Kaganskiy anticipates it will include practical information on topics such as branding, accounting and intellectual property that will give creative entrepreneurs the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Incubators

Why We Need Startup Accelerators and Ecosystems

Incubators

Every Startup Gains From An Incubator Or Accelerator

Incubators

Google Reportedly Building In-House Startup Incubator, 'Area 120'