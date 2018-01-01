Lana Bortolot

Home Offices
4 Trends in Home-Office Design
Whether your style is minimalistic or multipurpose, you have design options when work and home collide.
Incubators
Incubators Aren't Only for Tech Startups
Today's incubators are diverse and community-based. Here's a look at the breadth of options available in fashion, food and other physical-product sectors.
Design
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products
They'll help increase your productivity, improve your image or just put a smile on your face.
Design
Designing a Better Office Space
The newest trends in workplace design highlight employee choice, wellness, lifestyle amenities and opportunities for mentorship.
Incubators
Meet the Incubator Shattering the Left/Right Brain Divide
New Inc believes in mixing art and business.
Project Grow
Declutter Your Office by Updating Your Personal Tech
It's time to get your spring cleaning on.
Design
Why It's Time to Redesign the Way We Think About Office Space
New workplace trends include movable walls, outdoor spaces and sometimes no office at all.
Growth Strategies
What Is the Office of the Future?
A look at the next wave of open workspaces, where transparency, collaboration and sustainability are coming together to create environments that drive innovation.