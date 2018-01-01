Lana Bortolot

Lana Bortolot covers real estate, arts, culture and wine for The Wall Street Journal and others.

More From Lana Bortolot

4 Trends in Home-Office Design
Home Offices

Whether your style is minimalistic or multipurpose, you have design options when work and home collide.
12 min read
Incubators Aren't Only for Tech Startups
Incubators

Today's incubators are diverse and community-based. Here's a look at the breadth of options available in fashion, food and other physical-product sectors.
8 min read
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products
Design

They'll help increase your productivity, improve your image or just put a smile on your face.
4 min read
Designing a Better Office Space
Design

The newest trends in workplace design highlight employee choice, wellness, lifestyle amenities and opportunities for mentorship.
13 min read
Meet the Incubator Shattering the Left/Right Brain Divide
Incubators

New Inc believes in mixing art and business.
3 min read
Declutter Your Office by Updating Your Personal Tech
Project Grow

It's time to get your spring cleaning on.
4 min read
Why It's Time to Redesign the Way We Think About Office Space
Design

New workplace trends include movable walls, outdoor spaces and sometimes no office at all.
5 min read
What Is the Office of the Future?
Growth Strategies

A look at the next wave of open workspaces, where transparency, collaboration and sustainability are coming together to create environments that drive innovation.
9 min read
