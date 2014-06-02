Meet the Incubator Shattering the Left/Right Brain Divide

Last summer researchers from the University of Utah debunked a long-held belief, reporting that the so-called left/right brain divide -- the difference between analytical and creative thinking -- is, in fact, imaginary.

If anything is going to test that finding in practicum, it will be New Inc, a nascent incubator for practitioners at the intersection of art, design and technology. The program, led by the New Museum in New York, will inaugurate an interdisciplinary community via shared collaborative workspaces, prototyping labs, an educational program and programming that addresses the interests of the new creative entrepreneur. Here, there will be no great divides, and lines will be crossed with great encouragement.