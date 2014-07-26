Designing a Better Office Space
The newest trends in workplace design highlight employee choice, wellness, lifestyle amenities and opportunities for mentorship.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The office of the future may not be about trappings or technology as much as the exchange of ideas, with a focus on employee engagement--what some experts are calling the "new sustainability."
You can thank the open office movement for starting that conversation, turning concepts such as collaboration and transparency into convention. But the new buzzwords on every workplace designer's tongue are incubation, cross-pollination, symbiosis and co-working--concepts that are causing even more walls to come down and hierarchies to flatten further. In today's parlance, the corner office is no longer seen as a prize.
