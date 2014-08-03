Vacations

How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Like many small-business owners, I'm a workaholic. My girlfriend chides me for my tendency to do "just one more thing" in the office at the end of almost every day. And it used to be impossible for me to justify a vacation. It wasn't just the time away from work that worried me; it was the cost--every dollar I spent on travel represented more work I'd have to hustle up to pay for it.

Turns out I had it all wrong. Research has shown that people are most satisfied when they spend on experiences instead of things, and spending on vacation is one of the best ways to buy this kind of happiness--and keep your sanity.

Why else would a company like Clif Bar give its employees an eight-week paid sabbatical after every seven years on the job? For starters, it's a fantastic recruiting and retention tool. And it allows employees to decompress, then return to work in a clear mental state, one that is conducive to coming up with new ideas to make the company better.

Why would you or I think we're immune to these vacation benefits simply because we own businesses? News flash: What's good for employees' productivity is good for us, too. In the last couple of years, I've made vacations a priority, and guess what--my business doesn't collapse because I take off for a week.

Vacations don't have to be expensive--just approach them like you would any business or personal expense in which you seek to maximize value. In his book How to Travel the World on $50 a Day: Travel Cheaper, Longer, Smarter, Matt Kepnes argues that with creativity and careful planning, you can get out there for much less than you'd expect. "If you travel like you live at home, travel suddenly becomes a lot more affordable," Kepnes says.

To make the most of your money, focus on the "big three" vacation expenses:

  • Lodging. Kepnes recommends using Airbnb.com to find family-size accommodations for less than you'd pay for a hotel. If you must stay at a hotel, use Priceline.com or Hotwire.com to find the best prices--but do a search for "winning hotel bids" before you make an offer, so you know you're not bidding too much.
  • Transportation. A round-trip flight to visit my girlfriend's family in Sacramento, Calif., usually costs about $280 per person, but I use Airfarewatchdog.com to alert me to fares as low as $108. When I must travel on a specific date, I use Kayak.com to find the best prices.
  • Food and entertainment. If you're traveling in the U.S. or Canada, order a copy of the Entertainment coupon book for your destination city at Entertainment.com. It's packed with coupons from local restaurants, theaters, cultural attractions, amusement parks and even hotels.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vacations

Here's the Secret to Really, Really Enjoying Your Summer Vacation

Vacations

The Number-One Thing You Need to Do Before Going on Holiday Vacation

Vacations

I Take a Vacation From My Business Every Year. Research Shows Why It's Good for Me -- and My Company.