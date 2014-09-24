My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

10 Ways to Recharge

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Ways to Recharge
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The default position for entrepreneurs is action, so charting a course away from the burnout model requires proactive planning. There's no reason entrepreneurs can't use their innovative talents to recharge, mapping out a refueling strategy as if it were a business plan. Here are some ways to get started.

1. Schedule two 10- to 15-minute breaks in the morning and two in the afternoon to let your mind get off-task and reset. Listen to music, take a walk--anything to break up the mental strain.

2. Don't inhale lunch at your desk. Step out and get a change of scenery and new thought associations.

3. Set aside 15 minutes for thinking and reflection each day. What do you like to do? What makes you happy? What brings you energy?

4. In addition to your work calendar, keep a "life" calendar of events, social activities and recreation for evenings and weekends.

5. Take up a new hobby or sport with regular classes. This can force you out of autopilot to help your brain get the recharging it needs.

6. Get at least 30 minutes of exercise per day to increase blood flow to all parts of your brain.

7. Take a vacation--the best antidote to burnout--of at least two weeks. Part of this is being wise with hiring, so you feel secure that you can step away without your company missing a beat.

8. Get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

9. Learn to delegate the tasks you don't need or like to do.

10. Head outside to a green space. A study at Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh found that a walk in a park reduces frustration and increases meditation, as well as leads to higher engagement afterward.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from 'Tim Apple'

Entrepreneurs

ReGrained Markets Food Made From Upcycled Brewery 'Spent' Grain