My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advice

Pro Tip for Startups: Document Your Processes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Managing Editor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

"Document your processes" is a B-school chestnut that's been pounded into upper-management training for decades. But here's the thing: That same nugget applies to your 1-month-old, one-person startup, as well. You may think that's crazy as you bounce between different roles and duties every five minutes, and your company's product, target market and business plan are still being worked out, but it's not. Simply put, if you know where you want to go as a business, the step-by-step processes you implement will tell you how to get there.

To explain what that means, Joe Worth, a CFO for both public and private companies and Entrepreneur's "Ask the Money Guy" columnist, recounts a story about a small high-tech machine tool manufacturer he worked for, where every single process in the company was written out and housed in a row of three-ring binders. "They even spelled out how to clean and stock the company kitchen," Worth says. "I asked the owner why she'd gone to this level of detail, and she told me, 'I want to act like the company I want to become.' On an operational level, it was fantastic. I was able to grab the accounting process book put together by the outgoing controller, and within five minutes I was in business."

As Worth's experience points out, the biggest benefit to documenting processes is the control it gives you over your company and its future. Once done, you can delegate tasks to new hires, partners or contract workers, or more easily move employees from one position to another, freeing you up to focus on growing your business. "In a startup, new people are joining the company all the time," Worth says. "When there's a specific process in place, everyone knows what their job is and what's expected of them."

But even if it's just you running your business, writing out a checklist (for, say, sales calls, accounts payable and accounts receivable) or a packing list (for trade-shows or conferences) will help keep you on top of your business. "This is what every Fortune 500 company does, and it's what every franchisor has to do to enable complete strangers to execute their business model," Worth says. "If you do the same thing on day one of your startup, you're going to be well ahead of the competition in creating a more valuable company."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advice

Why Work Ethic Is the Ultimate Equalizer in Business

Advice

Here's How to Tell Whether a Job Applicant Fits Your Business

Advice

This Is What I Learned From My First Business, Which Went From Broke to $500,000 in Sales