My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Driving Business - Driving Success

A Solution for Keeping Your Online Business Listings Up to Date

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Managing Editor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Nathan Corliss took over as marketing manager of Las Vegas-based Walters Group in August 2013, his job was hard enough. He was managing two auto groups on the East and West coasts and two championship golf courses in Las Vegas. By early 2014, the company had expanded to 20 locations, and his job became almost impossible. 

Corliss soon found himself devoting several hours each day to blindly checking review sites and updating and monitoring business listings across multiple online directories. His concern, however, was making sure people could find his businesses online. “My biggest fear was someone doing a search for one of our dealers, and then stumbling onto a dead link or, worse, a competitor’s link,” he says.

The fix

Corliss knew that submitting and updating his businesses’ information across a range of online directories would drive SEO, build credibility among search engines and boost rankings. For help, he signed up with Yext, a New York City-based service that allows companies to update multiple directory listings at one time.

Corliss pays Yext roughly $50 per location per month for online directory aggregation and updating, as well as review monitoring. “It’s a bargain in my mind,” he says.

Now, whenever he needs to make a change to his online directories, he fires off an e-mail to his Yext account manager, who updates the listings, usually within 24 hours. Yext’s reputation monitoring system immediately alerts Corliss to any review that references a Walters Group entity.

The results

Before Yext, Corliss was lucky to find enough time to get to 10 core directories whenever he had to update a business’s information. Now, one e-mail to Yext updates information on more than 50 directories. 

When it came to tracking reviews and responding to negative ones, the best he could manage in the past was checking on a business once a week. “If I didn’t time it well, I wouldn’t catch a bad review for a week,” he says. “Now I see those reviews pop up immediately on one dashboard. With Yext as a fail-safe, I literally sleep better at night.”  

A second opinion

“There are hundreds of ranking factors that are used to decide the search results for each particular search query,” says Nyagoslav Zhekov, director of local search at Edmonton, Alberta-based local SEO and software development firm Whitespark. “However, it is commonly agreed that consistency of citations, or in this case online business listings, is one of the most important factors.”

The problem, according to Zhekov, is that few directories allow a marketing manager to automatically change or update listings for tens to hundreds of business locations at once. “That’s why tools such as Yext are handy,” he says.

But Zhekov cautions that Yext isn’t a one-stop shop. “Yext still covers only a small portion of the local search eco-system,” he says. To cover your bases, “you’d still need to do some manual work with at least three other services: Infogroup, Localeze and Acxiom. And if you’ve rebranded, relocated or renamed your business, Yext’s search tool won’t always find the listings with outdated information that need to be fixed.”      

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Driving Business - Driving Success

What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees

Driving Business - Driving Success

How an Old-School Handyman Used an App to Repair His Business

Driving Business - Driving Success

'Check' It Out: Why This Restaurant Group Began Using a Tableside Payment System