Money

Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ten years ago, Cody Limbaugh made the leap from personal trainer to business owner, starting a small gym in Portland, Ore. Ever since, his financial and emotional well-being have been tied to the performance of his business.

“I get six sign-ups one week and feel on top of the world,” says Limbaugh, affiliate owner of CrossFit Excellence. “I pay the bills. I go to happy hour with friends. But the next week, the landlord raises the rent on me. It’s demoralizing.”

Sound familiar? I know many entrepreneurs who struggle to separate the value of their business from their own net worth (and self-worth). It’s part of the entrepreneurial mindset. As business owners, your identity is wrapped up in your work, almost by definition. That’s a good thing—nobody cares more about the business than you do—but when it comes to your money, this relationship isn’t always sustainable or financially healthy.

To keep some semblance of sanity, the first thing to do is maintain the wall between your personal and company bank accounts. This allows you to stay calm when your business is in a rough patch, because at least you’ve got money in the bank. 

Accordingly, don’t overinvest in your business with your own dough. That’s what happened to Tammy Jata of Blueberry House Tutoring, based outside of Portland, Ore. She started the tutoring business in her home, and it was so successful that she spent $20,000 of her own money to lease and renovate a larger space in a nearby business park. Unfortunately, she lost more clients than she gained during the move. Now she wonders whether she should pump more of her personal savings into a sinking ship. (I hope she doesn’t.)

Such dilemmas underscore why it’s vital for entrepreneurs to save for an uncertain future. When business is booming, smart owners save first. They’ll sock away 20 to 30 percent of their net income, working toward building up reserves that will get them through at least six months of personal—not business—expenses for themselves and their families. 

It’s crucial to plan for all outcomes. Every business owner I know talks about the best-case scenario, but truly savvy entrepreneurs are those who prepare for the worst. Limbaugh says his biggest regret was not having a backup plan when he was starting out. 

“If I had a second job, I could still bring in a little cash even when times are tough at the gym,” he says, admitting that at the beginning he refused to consider Plan B because it struck him as an expectation of failure. But he has since changed his attitude. 

“I think it’s more like a safety net,” he says. “If I had a backup plan, things wouldn’t look so bleak right now.” Indeed, working a side job or doing extracurricular contract work isn’t an admission of failure; it’s a smart move to keep food on your family’s table.

I realize that most entrepreneurs believe they need to live their business 24/7 in order to succeed, but that’s not sustainable over the long run. Worse, it stops you from making objective and rational decisions that are in your best interests—not just those of your company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Money

Can You Be Successful Without Getting a College Degree? (Infographic)

Money

4 Unexpected Things That Can Help You Successfully Ask for a Raise

Money

The Surprising Amount of Money That Most Entrepreneurs Start Their Businesses With