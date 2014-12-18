10 Funny and Heartwarming Quotes to Help You Survive the Holidays

‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the world, people decked the halls and crammed the malls...and almost pulled their hair out.

Ho, ho, no.

Oh, but yes, the silly season is once again upon us. It’s almost in full swing. By now, you’re either merry like an elf, gobbling it all up with glee, or Grinching out, wishing you could fast-forward to January 1.

Whichever camp you’re in, we’re betting you could use a little holiday cheer to get you through the final shopping sprint. So tuck a few of these fun, festive Christmas quotes into your stocking and hang in there, merry men. The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Happy holidays, everyone.

1. “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” -- Garrison Keillor

2. “I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending.” -- Fred Rogers

3. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” -- Andy Rooney

4. "My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?" -- Bob Hope

5. “Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.” -- Dave Barry

6. "Christmas gift suggestions: To your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect." -- Oren Arnold

7. "Christmas is the season when you buy this year's gifts with next year's money. Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -- Oprah Winfrey

8. “As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December's bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same.” -- Donald Westlake

9. “Our many different cultures notwithstanding, there's something about the holidays that makes the planet communal. Even nations that do not celebrate Christmas can't help but be caught up in the collective spirit of their neighbors, as twinkling lights dot the landscape and carols fill the air. It's an inspiring time of the year.” -- Marlo Thomas

10. “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” -- Charles Schulz

