Words To The Wise

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Quick now, what's an alpaca? How about a cinchona? Next time you surf across a word you don't recognize, find the meaning with GuruNet (www.gurunet.com), a 753K download. Simply put your mouse cursor on the word and click ALT. GuruNet activates, looks up the word and gives the definition. It's fast, effortless-and free.

Note: GuruNet only works when you're online, but that's just dandy when the word you need to know is on a Web page.

To contact Robert McGarvey e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

