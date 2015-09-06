Charging

uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If uBeam has its way, dead batteries and charging cords will soon be a quaint memory, much like rotary dial telephones. The Los Angeles-based company has developed technology that transmits ultrasonic waves (at a register well beyond what’s audible) that are translated by devices as a microscopic quiver; this vibration is converted back into an electrical charge to power anything with a battery, no wires or wall plugs required.

Meredith Perry, who began tinkering with wireless charging as a paleobiology undergrad at the University of Pennsylvania, started the company in 2011. “Just think of my grandpa, who could have his pacemaker powered remotely, or my other grandpa, who can’t hear if he forgets to change his hearing-aid battery,” she notes of the technology’s broad potential.

Areas where uBeam could reshape business include powering tablets at retail, wireless headsets at warehouses, battery-powered tools at construction sites—devices would always be charged and ready to go. Offices, too, now designed by necessity around fixed infrastructure like wall sockets, would be open to reinterpretation.

Because of that vast potential, Perry nabbed $10 million in 2014 in a Series A round led by Upfront Ventures, with investment from Andreessen Horowitz, Marissa Mayer, Tony Hsieh and Mark Cuban, among others. Total funding to date is $13.2 million.

The money is going into the first product, a transmitter that will automatically recharge smartphones, scheduled for release in 2016. But Perry is looking beyond handhelds to the world of connected appliances, cars and other everyday tools. “For us, the goal is to have control over the entire charging experience for the entire Internet of Things,” she says.

Perry does not have the field to herself. She’s competing against WattUp from Silicon Valley’s Energous Corp., which beams a 5.8 GHz radio frequency that wireless devices convert into DC power, and may debut in early 2016 in devices developed by SK Telesys (a Korean rival of Samsung) and manufactured by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn.

While WattUp may win the race to market, Perry and her investors are counting on uBeam’s technology to win the war. WattUp can transmit power only up to 15 feet, and signal strength degrades as it moves away from the transmitter; uBeam’s transmitter reaches significantly farther and delivers more juice, resulting in speedier charges.

Ultimately, Perry says, consumers will be the real winners, as recharging gadgets becomes as simple as walking into a store, office or home.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

You've Been Charging Your Smartphone Wrong

Entrepreneurs

3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business

Self-Driving Cars

Google Is Testing Wireless Charging for Its Self-Driving Cars