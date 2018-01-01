Michael Frank

Innovators
What's the Right Car for Hauling 2,000 Burritos?
Three food startups explain how they chose their fleet.
Innovators
Your Next Company Car Might Be an Uber
The latest way ridesharing is shaping business.
Startups
How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces
An NYC startup applies A/B testing -- common in the digital space -- to convert foot traffic to sales in brick-and-mortar stores.
Wireless
Look Out, USB Chargers. Your Days Are Numbered.
Just as Wi-Fi killed Ethernet cables, wireless charging is poised to change everything -- from smartphones to real estate.
Web Design
How This Company Creates Instant Websites
Now, websites are as easy as drag-and-drop.
Internet of Things
This Cloud-Based Data Service Makes the IoT Less WTF
Relaying real-time data is getting real results.
Cars
Why the Cargo Van Is Outpacing the Pickup as the Business Vehicle of Choice
With superior hauling capacity, killer pricing and lease deals to boot, the cargo van may put the pickup out to pasture.
Charging
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord
With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Innovation
How Product Hunt Rose to the Top
The website attracts hundreds of thousands of readers monthly. Find out why.
Commercial Vehicles
How Telematics Has Completely Revolutionized the Management of Fleet Vehicles
A glance at UPS shows how they do it better than anyone, and how you can streamline the operation of your own company vehicles.
Cars
The Benefits of In-Car Technology
From monitoring driver behavior to checking vehicle wear, here's how telematics software can help manage your company's fleet.
Commercial Vehicles
4 Things You Need to Know About Commercial Vehicle Insurance
We correct some of the most common misconceptions.
Cameras
A Camera Built for the Instagram Age
Otto shoots in a way that's completely tailored for social media.