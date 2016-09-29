Subscribe for 20% off
Your Next Company Car Might Be an Uber

The latest way ridesharing is shaping business.

You can't eat at San Francisco's Pythagoras Pizza: Each $20 pie is available for delivery only. The model keeps costs down, but when the shop's popularity skyrocketed in 2015, founder Evan Kuo had a problem. "How do you staff to endure waves of two- to three-times-demand spikes?" he says. After all, he needs way more drivers (and cars) for lunch and dinner, but he can't afford to own a huge fleet that goes unused during most hours.

Pythagoras Pizza’s Evan Kuo, and a car he doesn’t own.

His solution: Uber.

