Meet the Young Millionaires of 2015

These entrepreneurs may be young, but they’ve gained invaluable knowledge and skills from their successes and their failures—experience they’ve been able to apply to new ventures in highly effective ways. Their passion and know-how have not only taken them far; they have inspired confidence among investors. With funding ranging from $10.4 million for skincare company Glossier to the whopping $275 million that has gone into the grocery-delivery service Instacart, the companies highlighted on the following pages have been earmarked by financial leaders for sustainable success and growth.

These are more than buzzworthy ventures with youthful founders—they’re strategic business models that may very well be on their way to iconic status in their respective sectors.

Emily Weiss’ Glossier is Brushed with Social Media Success

Image credit: Ewan Burns

Instacart's Max Mullen speeds groceries to consumers' doors.

Image credit: Jeff Clark

Datto's Austin McChord brings IT systems back from the brink of destruction.

Image credit: Jude Edginton

Taso Du Val's Toptal helps businesses find the software know-how they need.

Image Credit: Natalie Brasington