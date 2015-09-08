Starbucks

18 Must-Have Products for People Who Love Pumpkin Spice

18 Must-Have Products for People Who Love Pumpkin Spice
Image credit: Starbucks | Facebook
Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror means two things: Summer is over and pumpkin spice season is upon us.

On Tuesday, Starbucks put Pumpkin Spice Latte back on the menu for the fall season. However, 12 years after the coffee chain brewed the first Pumpkin Spice Latte, the flavor has become an iconic marker of fall that has grown larger than the Starbucks brand. Every year the buzz gets bigger, and every year, more companies try to cash in on the pumpkin spice brand for an autumnal business boost.

Here are 18 companies rolling out pumpkin spice (or spiced pumpkin, or even pumpkin spice latte) flavors of their own for fall 2015.

1. Pumpkin Spice Mini-Wheats 

Kellogg's has covered traditional Frosted Mini-Wheats with a layer of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte M&M's

The candy company fully committed to PSL madness in 2015 with an update from last year's pumpkin spice M&Ms.

3. Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Latte Doughnut

The doughnut chain also debuted a salted caramel latte flavor for the fall.

4. Pumpkin Spice Peeps

Other autumnal Peep flavors include caramel apple and candy corn.

5. Pumpkin Spice Hershey's Kisses                                                        

Hershey's got in on the trend early, first offering the flavor in 2008.

6. Chobani's Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt

The yogurt company is also rolling out Pumpkin Harvest Crisp this year.

7. Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic Yogurt

Apparently, pumpkin spice yogurt is now an international affair.

8. Red Robin's Spiced Pumpkin Pie Shake

The restaurant chain has been using real pumpkin in its seasonal shake since its creation in 2013.

9. Cumberland Farm's Pumpkin Spice Coffee

The convenience chain is showing some restraint and keeping pumpkin spice and caramel apple coffee off the menu until Oct. 1.

10. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's Pumpkin Spice Donut

The coffee chain is capitalizing on pumpkin, with both pumpkin and pumpkin chai beverage flavors in addition to the pumpkin spice donut.

11. International Delight's Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Now every cup of coffee can taste like a PSL.

12. Stop and Shop's Pumpkin Spice Pecans

The grocery chain has a whole line of pumpkin flavored products for the fall, including pumpkin waffles, sparking spiced cider and pasta sauce.

13. SO Delicious Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk

The "coconut milk beverage" is a dairy-free option for pumpkin spice fans.

14. Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Pillsbury teamed up with Cinnabon to create this limited edition treat.

15. Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes Cookies

The cookies are flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and ginger and drizzled with white fudge.

16. Spiced Pumpkin Pie Cliff Bar

For the most basic of hiking expeditions.

17. Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies and Cupcakes

Hostess did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment, but eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted Pumpkin Spice Twinkies in addition to Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes, reports The Impulsive Buy.

18. Nestle Pumpkin Spice Morsels

The chocolate chip-esque morsels are flavored with cinnamon and spices, instead of traditional chocolate flavors.

