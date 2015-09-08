18 Must-Have Products for People Who Love Pumpkin Spice

September 8, 2015 5 min read

Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror means two things: Summer is over and pumpkin spice season is upon us.

On Tuesday, Starbucks put Pumpkin Spice Latte back on the menu for the fall season. However, 12 years after the coffee chain brewed the first Pumpkin Spice Latte, the flavor has become an iconic marker of fall that has grown larger than the Starbucks brand. Every year the buzz gets bigger, and every year, more companies try to cash in on the pumpkin spice brand for an autumnal business boost.

Here are 18 companies rolling out pumpkin spice (or spiced pumpkin, or even pumpkin spice latte) flavors of their own for fall 2015.

1. Pumpkin Spice Mini-Wheats

Carve out some room in the pantry. There’s a new way to get your #pumpkinspice fix. pic.twitter.com/eAZAldgpsK — Frosted Mini-Wheats® (@MiniWheats) September 7, 2015

Kellogg's has covered traditional Frosted Mini-Wheats with a layer of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte M&M's

.@POPSUGARFood One can never have enough Pumpkin Spice Lattes, darlings. I would know… - Ms. Green — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) August 25, 2015

The candy company fully committed to PSL madness in 2015 with an update from last year's pumpkin spice M&Ms.

Related: Guinness Minus the Alcohol? It's Now for Sale in Indonesia.

3. Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Latte Doughnut

Get excited! #PumpkinSpice and Salted Caramel Latte doughnuts are only a few days away (in shops 8/31) US/CAN pic.twitter.com/iOFeG9vVod — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 28, 2015

The doughnut chain also debuted a salted caramel latte flavor for the fall.

4. Pumpkin Spice Peeps

And you thought Peeps Milk was bad. http://t.co/o6WIDnZ2Pj pic.twitter.com/61YQn4HBhF — Jamie K. White (@jamiekCNN) September 1, 2015

Other autumnal Peep flavors include caramel apple and candy corn.

5. Pumpkin Spice Hershey's Kisses

Stocking up on ? everything at target! Pumpkin spice poptarts, oats, peeps & hershey kisses ? pic.twitter.com/e3miY53ex2 — Heather Hudson (@BelieveInBlue18) August 30, 2015

Hershey's got in on the trend early, first offering the flavor in 2008.

6. Chobani's Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt

Pumpkin yogurt, pie crust crumbles, crunchy pecans & salty-sweet glazed pumpkin seeds. Can you even? #fallforchobani pic.twitter.com/ndUXP8tpDn — Chobani (@Chobani) September 3, 2015

The yogurt company is also rolling out Pumpkin Harvest Crisp this year.

7. Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic Yogurt

Even Siggi's got in on the pumpkin action. #WackySnacks pic.twitter.com/P6smxB73Ex — Joe Moran (@JoeSaidSo) November 11, 2014

Apparently, pumpkin spice yogurt is now an international affair.

8. Red Robin's Spiced Pumpkin Pie Shake

The restaurant chain has been using real pumpkin in its seasonal shake since its creation in 2013.

9. Cumberland Farm's Pumpkin Spice Coffee

The convenience chain is showing some restraint and keeping pumpkin spice and caramel apple coffee off the menu until Oct. 1.

10. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's Pumpkin Spice Donut

The coffee chain is capitalizing on pumpkin, with both pumpkin and pumpkin chai beverage flavors in addition to the pumpkin spice donut.

11. International Delight's Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Now every cup of coffee can taste like a PSL.

Related: There's Now a Vending Machine That Dispenses Hot French Fries

12. Stop and Shop's Pumpkin Spice Pecans

Fall in love again! Our Limited Time Original Pumpkin Heat & Eat Pecans are in stores now. Try them Now! pic.twitter.com/C1sZZudqj0 — Stop & Shop (@StopandShop) September 5, 2015

The grocery chain has a whole line of pumpkin flavored products for the fall, including pumpkin waffles, sparking spiced cider and pasta sauce.

13. SO Delicious Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk

The "coconut milk beverage" is a dairy-free option for pumpkin spice fans.

14. Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Pillsbury teamed up with Cinnabon to create this limited edition treat.

15. Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes Cookies

The cookies are flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and ginger and drizzled with white fudge.

Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes! pic.twitter.com/iuuy8Trp3h — Perky (@PerkyJewels) August 23, 2015

16. Spiced Pumpkin Pie Cliff Bar

For the most basic of hiking expeditions.

17. Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies and Cupcakes

Hostess did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment, but eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted Pumpkin Spice Twinkies in addition to Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes, reports The Impulsive Buy.

18. Nestle Pumpkin Spice Morsels

The chocolate chip-esque morsels are flavored with cinnamon and spices, instead of traditional chocolate flavors.

Related: 7 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Colonel Sanders