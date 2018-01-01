Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain
The meal-kit business has been heating up recently as grocery chains start selling them and startups begin to burn out in the face of increased competition.
Starbucks
Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis
The closure comes after footage of the arrest of two black men who tried to use the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, sparking boycott threats.
Walmart
Walmart Is Pulling Cosmopolitan From Checkout Lines in Response to #MeToo -- But It's an Embarrassing Perversion of the Movement
The decision was apparently spurred by a campaign arguing that the magazine exposes people to a '#MeToo culture' that encourages the sexual harassment of women.
McDonald's
McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement
The company is also flipping its logo on all its digital channels to celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday.
Beer
A Cult Craft Brewer Says Its 'Beer For Girls' Is Satire -- But Women Are Slamming the Company for the 'Lazy Stunt'
BrewDog released a 'beer for girls' called Pink IPA that's intended to satirize the beer industry.
KFC
KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders
McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Papa John's
Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government
John Schnatter slams greedy executives and says regulations are steering the country in a dangerous direction.
KFC
KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.
To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Pepsi
Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax
The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Entrepreneurs
How Lewis Howes Grounds Himself to Achieve His Goals
The former pro-athlete and entrepreneur spells out the steps he takes to achieve his dreams and what entrepreneurs can learn from his success.
McDonald's
Lawsuit Alleges That McDonald's Overcharges For Cheeseburger Value Meal
According to the plaintiff, the fast-food chain's 'Extra Value Meal' costs 41 cents more than it would if you just ordered each item individually.
Chipotle
People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys
Chipotle opened the first Tasty Made location opened in Lancaster, Ohio, last week, and there's a lot at stake.
Black Friday
Retailers Are Finally Realizing That Starting Black Friday on Thanksgiving Is a Terrible Idea
An increasing number of retailers are closing on Thanksgiving Day this year in response to backlash against the trend of starting Black Friday sales a day early.
Costco
Costco Is Becoming One of the Best Places to Buy a Car Thanks to This Huge Perk
Costco has one major perk that traditional car dealerships lack: fixed prices.
Burger King
Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu
This is the third variety the company has added to the menu since Chicken Fries were reintroduced last August.