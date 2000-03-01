Cool Tools

Reviews of AddAce URL submission tool, TurboNote cyber "stickies" and WebExpress Web authoring application.
This story appears in the March 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
  • AddAce (http://www.addace.com ). Submit your Web site to more than 140 search engines and directories with this free, easy-to-use tool. All the majors-Google, AltaVista, MSN, Excite-are covered, as well as more offbeat engines (SearchHound, Matilda). Advertisements blink on screen as you use AddAce (AddAce Pro kills the ads; cost: $34.95), but they're unobtrusive and may even be entertaining as you go through the drudgery of submitting your URL. The download is 2.2MB.
  • TurboNote (http://www.turbonote.com ). Is your monitor covered with so many sticky notes you can scarcely see what's underneath? This tool is your savior because, with it, you can jettison the paper in favor of cyber "stickies." Want to jot down a phone number? Note a hotlink for later browsing? Just fire up TurboNotes. It's fast, extremely easy to use, and, in a mouseclick, you can reveal or hide any and all active notes. This is "sponsorware"--advertising-supported--but the price tag (it's free) makes it an irresistible download (416KB).
  • WebExpress (http://www.mvd.com/webexpress/index.htm ). A few columns back, I pointed do-it-yourself Web-page authors to several programs that handle getting a Web site up and looking good. Readers took me to task--well, more accurately, they told me I'm a dolt--for omitting WebExpress, an authoring app issued by MicroVision, a little company based in Carlsbad, California. So I got a copy and those readers are right. WebExpress is a full-power authoring tool that's easy to use, comes with dozens of spiffy Web page templates (fill in the blanks with your info and, bingo, you're up), lots of Web-ready artwork and heaps of tools (a forms wizard, cgi scripts and a button maker). That's a good deal for $69.95 and, better still, a 30-day trial is yours free of charge. When other Web-page authoring programs aren't doing the job, check out WebExpress.

