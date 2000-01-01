Home Economics 101

An education in finances&#151;without spending a penny, or leaving your home.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

In matters of business, a lack of financial knowledge can run you into the ground. So can too much information from too many different sources. One of the best things about the Internet: It's now possible for anyone to get the equivalent of a degree in small-business management in their spare time.

Learn2.com is a Web site with more than 200 pay-per-view turorials and 8,000 free tutorials, including a list of financial topics for any homebased business owner/insomniac. Check out this smorgasbord: Step-by-step instructions on a wide spectrum of business skills, activities and tasks; an extensive set of discussion forums where you can find and share information on running a business; and hundreds of helpful tips. For example, a recent e-seminar featured everything start-up business owners need to know about the financial advantages and disadvantages when selecting the right type of business entity.

Learn2.com has been ranked among the top learning destinations for several years, and in June 1999 was ranked among the 50 most useful Web sites by Yahoo! magazine. Learn2University and the consumer-focused Tutorials.com can be accessed from http://www.learn2.com

