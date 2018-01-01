Kurt J. Samson

More From Kurt J. Samson

Software Freebies

SBA offers shareware for business finance
1 min read
$72 Billion Investment Network

Seeking capital or financing? Check out this site!
2 min read
How Do You Spell Tax Relief?

Don't let Uncle Sam be the bad guy. Let the force be with you--with STAWRS.
2 min read
It Doesn't Grow on Trees

. . . but the PricewaterhouseCoopers Money Tree site can still help you find the venture capital you need.
3 min read
Rome Wasn't Built in a Day

. . . but you can get a business loan in 24 hours from the latest breed of online search engines that hunt down the money you need at breakneck speed.
2 min read
You Bet Your Assets

Are you losing money and amounting to a negative net worth? No problem . . . now there's a loan out there for you.
2 min read
The ABCs of Bankruptcy

The easy way out may not be that easy after all.
2 min read
The Debt Has Two Faces

Lender today, investor tomorrow: the ins and outs of convertible debt
3 min read
Home Economics 101

An education in finances&#151;without spending a penny, or leaving your home.
1 min read
The Cutting Edge

Pick a topic, any topic, from this goldmine of basic financial information.
2 min read
Follow The Money

Eight hot venture capital links.
2 min read
On-Site Training

If you need a crash course in e-commerce transactions, go right to the source&#151;the Web&#151;and visit the sites that know what they're talking about.
2 min read
E-Cheat Sheet

Web sites for every need&#151;from information and advice to the e-commerce solutions themselves.
1 min read
Pay Away

With new payment options, credits cards can stay in the safe environs of your customers' pockets--where they belong.
4 min read
Out To Sea

Offshore incorporation isn't just for big businesses and the mob anymore. It may be for you.
2 min read
