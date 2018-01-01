Kurt J. Samson

Software Freebies
SBA offers shareware for business finance
$72 Billion Investment Network
Seeking capital or financing? Check out this site!
How Do You Spell Tax Relief?
Don't let Uncle Sam be the bad guy. Let the force be with you--with STAWRS.
It Doesn't Grow on Trees
. . . but the PricewaterhouseCoopers Money Tree site can still help you find the venture capital you need.
Rome Wasn't Built in a Day
. . . but you can get a business loan in 24 hours from the latest breed of online search engines that hunt down the money you need at breakneck speed.
You Bet Your Assets
Are you losing money and amounting to a negative net worth? No problem . . . now there's a loan out there for you.
The ABCs of Bankruptcy
The easy way out may not be that easy after all.
The Debt Has Two Faces
Lender today, investor tomorrow: the ins and outs of convertible debt
Home Economics 101
An education in finances—without spending a penny, or leaving your home.
The Cutting Edge
Pick a topic, any topic, from this goldmine of basic financial information.
Follow The Money
Eight hot venture capital links.
On-Site Training
If you need a crash course in e-commerce transactions, go right to the source—the Web—and visit the sites that know what they're talking about.
E-Cheat Sheet
Web sites for every need—from information and advice to the e-commerce solutions themselves.
Pay Away
With new payment options, credits cards can stay in the safe environs of your customers' pockets--where they belong.
Out To Sea
Offshore incorporation isn't just for big businesses and the mob anymore. It may be for you.