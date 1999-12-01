It's A Trend

Blame the technology or whatever, but confidence is running high for homebased business owners.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

You'd think that with all their newfound personal and professional freedom, homebased entrepreneurs might be more optimistic than office dwellers. Not so, according to a recent survey on small businesses. Some 65 percent of homebased business owners were optimistic about the economy vs. 74 percent of their nonhomebased counterparts, according to the 18th annual Dun & Bradstreet Small-Business Survey. Similarly, some 57 percent and 55 percent of homebased business owners anticipated revenue and profits, respectively, to grow in the future, compared to some 72 percent and 67 percent of nonhomebased business owners. The firm interviewed 649 owners and key decision-makers of companies with one to 100 employees in February 1999.

Such results are surprising, says Gloria Donaldson, principal and president of The Reed Organization, a corporate management psychology firm based in Oak Park, Illinois. Homebased business owners are typically a contented and empowered lot, especially during the "honeymoon" period of the first 12 to 24 months after launching their enterprise, Donaldson reasons. Once they get over the isolation and loss of camaraderie and kinship of the traditional workplace, at-home workers--including entrepreneurs and teleworkers--often find balance and satisfaction working from home. "For the most part, they're very happy," she says.

Still, Donaldson understands the sense of anxiety. She points out that, whereas corporate employees don't have to worry about new business development or other corporate machinations, there's more chances for something to go wrong in a homebased business, where there's no cushion." But Donaldson still believes at-home entrepreneurs are, by nature, familiar with taking chances--and possess the optimism required to win. "They're confident," she says, "that they can and will succeed."

Contact Sources

Dun & Bradstreet: dibernardon@dnb.com, www.dnb.com

Jeff Zbar is a homebased writer, speaker and author of Home Office Know-How (Upstart Publishing).

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.