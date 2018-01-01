Jeffery D. Zbar

Better Safe
Starting a Business

Home alone? When you're working and living in the same place, you need to take home security seriously.
12 min read
Winners of America's Safest Home Office Contest Chosen

Top winners prove you don't have to spend a fortune to secure your home office
3 min read
The Benefits Of Associations

Grow your connections by joining a homebased business group.
3 min read
Uncle Sam Wants &lt;i&gt;You&lt;/i&gt;

You don't need to be a multinational to work with the government.
2 min read
Free Agents: A Breed Apart

Whether you're itching to ditch corporate America or you've already hitched your wagon to a solo star, you're different. And you're fitting in just fine.
5 min read
Resolve To Work Better In 2001

Made your list of New Year's resolutions yet? Don't worry-we've done it for you.
5 min read
A Mailbox By Any Other Name. . .

The USPS loosens its rental mailbox designations.
3 min read
The Future Of SOHO

What forces are shaping tomorrow's homebased entrepreneur?
10 min read
Stuff This In Your Stocking

Holiday shopping is a breeze with our 2nd annual Holiday Shopping Guide for homebased-business owners.
6 min read
Ho-Ho-Home Office For The Holidays

Bring your own holiday cheer to your homebased business.
3 min read
Homebased Profesionals Find Work On The Web

If networking and pitching scare the living hell out of you, bid for projects online.
3 min read
Why Ditch the Corporate Digs? New Survey Has Some Answers

. . . and they're not the answers you're expecting.
2 min read
Home vs. Home Office
Starting a Business

Lay down the rules, and you'll alleviate some of the friction that arises when home is where the heart <I>and</I> the business are.
9 min read
1-800-Call Me

Still aching for that perfect toll-free vanity number for your business? Here's your chance.
2 min read
Win $5,000 For Speaking Your Mind

SOHO Lobby is seeking answers for its contest: How do politics and the Internet affect your homebased business?
2 min read
