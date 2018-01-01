Jeffery D. Zbar

Starting a Business
Better Safe
Home alone? When you're working and living in the same place, you need to take home security seriously.
Winners of America's Safest Home Office Contest Chosen
Top winners prove you don't have to spend a fortune to secure your home office
The Benefits Of Associations
Grow your connections by joining a homebased business group.
Uncle Sam Wants <i>You</i>
You don't need to be a multinational to work with the government.
Free Agents: A Breed Apart
Whether you're itching to ditch corporate America or you've already hitched your wagon to a solo star, you're different. And you're fitting in just fine.
Resolve To Work Better In 2001
Made your list of New Year's resolutions yet? Don't worry-we've done it for you.
A Mailbox By Any Other Name. . .
The USPS loosens its rental mailbox designations.
The Future Of SOHO
What forces are shaping tomorrow's homebased entrepreneur?
Stuff This In Your Stocking
Holiday shopping is a breeze with our 2nd annual Holiday Shopping Guide for homebased-business owners.
Ho-Ho-Home Office For The Holidays
Bring your own holiday cheer to your homebased business.
Homebased Profesionals Find Work On The Web
If networking and pitching scare the living hell out of you, bid for projects online.
Why Ditch the Corporate Digs? New Survey Has Some Answers
. . . and they're not the answers you're expecting.
Starting a Business
Home vs. Home Office
Lay down the rules, and you'll alleviate some of the friction that arises when home is where the heart <I>and</I> the business are.
1-800-Call Me
Still aching for that perfect toll-free vanity number for your business? Here's your chance.
Win $5,000 For Speaking Your Mind
SOHO Lobby is seeking answers for its contest: How do politics and the Internet affect your homebased business?