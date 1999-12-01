PENTAX POCKETJET 200

Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Wow, this printer is tiny. Really, really small. No bigger than my forearm. The $319 Pentax PocketJet 200 portable printer is designed to work with print-enabled handheld PCs. With the rechargeable battery installed, it weighs just over one pound. Setup is pretty painless: The driver is included on a floppy, a short cord connects to your handheld's serial port and an AC adaptor is included. What's unusual about the setup is the lack of ink cartridges (do I hear cheers?).

The PocketJet uses thermal ink printing. That's good (you don't have to sink your budget with cartridges) and not so good (it requires special Pentax thermal printing paper). So everyday paper pilfered from the copier won't work. The kit comes with 100 sheets to get you started. The PocketJet 200 features, yep, 200 dpi printing. For $399, you can move up to 300 dpi printing with the PocketJet II. But, for tiny size and handheld compatibility, it's tough to top the utilitarian PocketJet 200. Visit www.pentax.com for more information.

