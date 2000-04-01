Palm Reading

Palm IIIe PDA

April 1, 2000 1 min read

With the colorful new Handspring Visors breathing down its neck, 3Com's Palm Computing released a special-edition Palm IIIe in a cool, clear case. Just 2MB RAM places the IIIe at the bottom of the Palm line, but at $179, it's also the most affordable. The Palm OS still beats out Windows CE for palm PC ease of use and cross-platform compatibility. At just 6 ounces, the IIIe also weighs in at less than most CE devices. A hotsync cradle for PCs comes standard. A Mac serial adaptor costs $5.95.

