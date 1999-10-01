Mirimar Systems' Desktop DNA

Just The Way You Like It

October 1, 1999 1 min read

This story appears in the October 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The move from one computer to another can be as traumatizing as moving into a new home. Nothing is where it should be-your wallpaper is different, your e-mail program is empty, your customized dictionary is gone and Netscape just isn't the same without your bookmarks. To make the transition smoother, Mirimar Systems produces system migration software called Desktop DNA. It does just what it advertises-migrates files, settings and applications from one PC to another. It's like going from U-Haul to full-service United.

A wizard interface walks you through the seven steps of transferring what you want. Advanced users can skip the wizard and delve into the customizable options. Desktop DNA supports most major applications, including Internet Explorer, Netscape, Microsoft Office, Norton Antivirus and WinZip. System requirements include Windows 95/98/NT, 16MB RAM, 3MB hard-drive space, a CD-ROM drive and TCP/IP. Jump over to http://www.mirimarsystems.com for more information.