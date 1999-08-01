Warding Off Y2K

Are you worrying about your office computer, that linchpin of your homebased business.

August 1, 1999 1 min read

This story appears in the August 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Are you busy stockpiling water, cash, canned fruit and power generators for that magic moment: midnight, January 1, 2000? If you've had spare time, maybe you've also squeezed in some worrying about your office computer, that linchpin of your homebased business. Now that I'm working from home, I've been thinking about my laptop. It's a couple years old, from a time before Y2K was nightly news.

Thankfully, we don't have to hire a consultant to check the integrity of our machines. For $49.95, Symantec's Norton 2000 scans both applications and hardware in search of Y2K problems. It can also fix your system clock and BIOS. A handy spreadsheet and database scan covers any Excel, Lotus 1-2-3, Access or FoxPro data you might have, generating a detailed report of its findings. Norton 2000 works with Windows 95/98/NT 3.51 or higher with 16MB RAM and 10MB hard-drive space. Visit http://www.symantec.com for more information.