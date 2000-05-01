Purple People Pleaser

You won't need an IT department to set up this PC. The pre-configured Explora C400 has been trimmed down to the essentials and is powered by a low-cost 400MHz Intel Celeron Processor. The Explora has a not-so-spiffy 32MB PC100 SDRAM and a midsized 4.3GB hard drive, but if looks count, it's sheathed in a fun metallic purple and beige ATX chassis. Standard features include a 40x CD-ROM, a 3.5-inch floppy drive, a 56 Kbps modem, and a PS/2 mouse and keyboard. The business-oriented software bundle includes Windows 98, Lotus Notes R5 Client and SmartSuite.

iDot Explora C400
iDot.com
(888)315-9563
www.idot.com
Street price: $499

