Purple People Pleaser

Idot Explra C400 PC

May 1, 2000 1 min read

You won't need an IT department to set up this PC. The pre-configured Explora C400 has been trimmed down to the essentials and is powered by a low-cost 400MHz Intel Celeron Processor. The Explora has a not-so-spiffy 32MB PC100 SDRAM and a midsized 4.3GB hard drive, but if looks count, it's sheathed in a fun metallic purple and beige ATX chassis. Standard features include a 40x CD-ROM, a 3.5-inch floppy drive, a 56 Kbps modem, and a PS/2 mouse and keyboard. The business-oriented software bundle includes Windows 98, Lotus Notes R5 Client and SmartSuite.

iDot Explora C400

iDot.com

(888)315-9563

www.idot.com

Street price: $499