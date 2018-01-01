Gisela M. Pedroza

Tech Toy 12/05
More bytes, less bark
Your iPod's Pod
A nifty new case for your precious iPod
Hit the Sack
Trendy tote bags for your laptap
In-Depth View
Get up close and personal with your computer with these 3-D glasses.
The More, the Merrier
Get six gadgets in one with this nifty digital camera.
Work-and-Play Station
Now you can use your PlayStation for monkey business and business.
Get the Picture
Printing and e-mailing digital photos just went wireless.
Convincing Case
Who says your computer can't be functional and funky?
Lap of Luxury
This chair remembers just the way you like it.
Smart Tax-Time Tactics
Use these nine tips to keep your biz accounting in order and ensure your tax records are always up to snuff.
Finance
Keep Your Cool
This new system helps your laptop chill out.
TV or PC?
This monitor is the answer to all your computer and entertainment needs.
Here Comes the Sun
Stay on time with this self-calibrating watch
Technology
51 Secrets to eBay Success
Want to know how to sell like a pro, even if you're just starting out? eBay experts and PowerSellers share their top tips for super sales.