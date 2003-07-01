For Subscribers

Soft Touch

A flexible keyboard you can roll up and put away

By Gisela M. Pedroza

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Inputting info into your PDA has never been easier or moreconvenient than with Man & Machine Inc.'s FX100, aflexible, roll-up keyboard that's water-resistant and comes inversions compatible with every handheld from a BlackBerry to aPocket PC to various Palm OS devices and smart- phones. Typing iseasy, since the 35/16-by-913/16 inch FX100 isalmost a full-sized keyboard. It's lightweight, easy to installand runs off your PDA's power (you won't have to changebatteries). Best of all, there's no room for cookie crumbs orspilled coffee between the keys. You can even periodically wash thesquishy rubber pad with soap and water. ($59.95-$99.95, www.man-machine.com).

